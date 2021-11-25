Release date and time of “Genshin Impact” 2.4, maintenance details, and benefits





Genshin Impact version 2.3 has just been released, but it’s time to anticipate the next update. Yes, version 2.4 came out in early 2022, and despite the details obscured by developer miHoYo, there’s still plenty of information available in future updates. Thankfully, Genshin Impact tends to follow a set schedule, so many of its events are easy to predict, at least in terms of timing. Of course, we’ll look at the details in the 2.4 live stream, but for now, let’s take a closer look at everything we know about version 2.4, including character banners, release dates, maintenance schedules, and preload instructions.

When will Genshin Impact version 2.4 be released?

Assuming Genshin Impact version 2.4 follows the same schedule as before, we can expect the new update to be released on January 5, 2022 and maintenance to begin around 6 pm EST that day.

Of course, this hasn’t been confirmed by miHoYo yet, but given the consistent release schedule for the game, version 2.4 safeguards don’t change the rollout time.

What time does maintenance for Genshin Impact version 2.4 end?

Yun Jin is a new 4-star GeoPolearm user implemented in 2.4 CharacterBanner.miHoYo.

The maintenance period tends to vary from 4 hours to 5 hours, and once the maintenance period is over, you will be able to start playing on the night of January 5th. In other words, you should be able to start the game around 11:00 pm in the eastern part of the night. ..

To compensate for taking the game offline for a few hours, all players will be given special rewards after the maintenance period is over.

What is the maintenance fee for Genshin Impact version 2.4?

As always, players will be rewarded with 300 primogems to make up for downtime. This will be about 60 primogems every hour the game goes offline. Only 30 days have passed since the update was published to receive this benefit.

What are the character banners and events of Genshin Impact Version 2.4?

There are many characters I’m looking forward to in version 2.4.miHoYo

Since miHoYo hasn’t confirmed much about the next Genshin Impact version 2.4 update, the content for January 2022 players is unknown. However, the developers recently tweeted about two characters, including Shenhe and Yun Jin, who will be added as part of the version. 2.4 Character banner. Shenhe is also a Polearm user with a Cryo element, and YunJin is also a Polearm user with a Geo element.

Although not confirmed yet, there are rumors that Xiao and Ganyu will be added as reruns.

How to preload Genshin Impact version 2.4 update to mobile

To start playing version 2.4 as soon as possible, you need to preload the update to the selected platform.To preload to mobile, indicated by a gear icon[設定]Go to the menu. next,[その他]Go to tab and[リソースパッケージのプレインストール]Select the button.

How to preload Genshin Impact version 2.4 update on PS4 and PS5

The pre-installation process isn’t very useful on the PlayStation, as updates are usually only available around 8pm EST on the day. On the PS4 or PS5 Genshin Impact home screen, press the menu button,[アップデートの確認]Select to start downloading the latest version.

Genshin Impact is now available on PS4, PS5, PC, and mobile.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.inverse.com/gaming/genshin-impact-version-24-update-release-date-time-maintenance-details-rewards The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos