Don’t Pay Any More For Black Friday Gaming PC Transactions





Check out Amazon, Newegg, Best Buy and many other tech resellers now. Gaming PCs have a lot of “transactions”. There are absolutely some big bargains out there, but not all the reductions or deals you see are necessarily the first ones you see.

Unfortunately, it’s rarely easy to understand if something really is a deal. Some enterprising system builders sneak old components into the machine, or the starting price is ridiculously high, so even if it seems to be significantly reduced, the machine is not worth the requested amount.

Obviously, we spend a lot of time helping to track the best deals on Black Friday gaming PCs, but this is a way to see if a deal is really a deal. So to speak, the mountain behind the curtain. This is what we consider to be a great price for the GPU involved. This is mainly because it is a decisive factor in advance. We also provide examples of links that show the types of rigs you can expect at that price.

Gaming PCs sell crib seats

RTX 3060 ~ $ 1,200-Cyber ​​PowerPC | $ 1,469.99 $ 1,229.99 at B & H PhotoRTX 3060 Ti ~ $ 1,400-Cyber ​​PowerPC | $ 1,599.99 $ 1,399.99 at Best BuyRTX 3070 ~ $ 1,700-Asus ROG Strix | $ 1,749 ~ $ 1,900-Cyber ​​PowerPC | Best Buy RTX 3080 $ 2,099.99 ~ $ 2,400-HP Omen 30L | HP RTX 3080Ti $ 2,319.99 $ 2,219.99 ~ $ 2,600-iBuyPower | $ 3,199.99 $ 2,599.99 at Best BuyRTX 3090 ~ $ 3,500 +- ABS Legend | Newegg for $ 4,499.99 $ 3,699.99

This is a guide only, and you may find a machine that is more expensive and requires additional cost. For example, better storage options, more powerful CPUs, more RAM, and so on.

However, the general rules are still valid. You don’t want to pay $ 1,700 to use the RTX 3060 on your PC. Using such cash should greatly improve the quality of your RTX 3070 PC.

I split these with a graphics card. This is because it is the most important component of PC games. As a rule, the RTX 3060 is great for 1080p games, the RTX 3070 is great for 1440p panels, and the RTX 3080 and later are great for 4K games. The Ti model blurs the lines a bit, but general banding still works.

Check the specs

The processor is the next key factor, ideally either an AMD Ryzen 5000 series chip or an Intel 11th generation core CPU. In the perfect world, you need Intel’s 12th generation Alder Lake CPU, but at least on this Black Friday, that won’t happen.

Getting a bargain PC with a Ryzen 3000 or 10th generation Intel chip isn’t the end of the world. It doesn’t hit the highs of new chips, but it doesn’t really interfere with the game. which one.

We expect 16GB of RAM as standard, except for the most extreme budget PCs, or the best future-proof products with 32GB showing brave shows. If you have a limited budget and find a machine with only 8 GB of RAM, try a single stick as it will slow down overall performance.

These machines should also come with reasonable storage options. A 512GB boot drive and a 1TB SATA / HDD can also be used, but a 1TB NVMe SSD is recommended. You can always upgrade your storage later or take advantage of speedy SSDs while attending Black Friday.

The good news is that there are certainly some great gaming PC deals out there, you just need to know what you are looking for and what you should expect to pay. Happy hunting!

