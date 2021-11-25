Three Ways Google’s Search Console Improves Organic Clicks





Google’s search console is one of the most useful search engine optimization tools. In addition, the search console provides data directly from its source, Google.

It’s also free.

Here are three ways to generate more clicks from an organic list using the search console.

Using the search console

1. Find search snippets with a high CTR. Historically, there is one basic rule regarding organic clicks. The higher the rank, the higher the number of clicks.

But Google’s organic results are changing, making it more visual and interactive. Therefore, the page may be ranked in the third position and receive more clicks than the second. It’s important to understand search snippets that attract higher-than-usual clicks. The search console is the only tool that provides that data.

To access the search console report[パフォーマンス]>[検索結果]Go to the section. next,[平均クリック率]With a box[平均掲載順位]Click the box to activate it. These are inactive by default.

Then scroll down to the actual search query that drives organic traffic to the page. Note:

The top position tends to receive a click rate of 20% to 30%, the second position usually has a CTR of 10% to 18%, and position 3 is usually less than 15%.

Lists that exceed those percentages are noteworthy. Filter to display positions 2-5. Then sort the results by the best CTR. Identify the cause of the high CTR and duplicate it to another URL.

2. Identify search snippets with low CTR. Similarly, find search snippets that have below average CTR. Next, try to improve.

Again, the top position once had a higher CTR. This is no longer certain. In particular, a brief excerpt of Google’s featured snippet from a web page that responds to queries without clicking the page has appeared.

Therefore, the top organic lists traditionally the result of work and investment do not always drive traffic to your site.

[パフォーマンス]>[検索結果]Filters to show only the top 1st place.

— —

Then sort the results to see the query with the lowest CTR.

Once you’ve identified a search query with a low CTR, use that term to search Google for possible fixes. For example, if the top results provide too definitive answers, consider rewriting the page and changing the snippet.

Here is another example. The click rate at the top of the bottom is very low, about 5%. The potential fixes are:

Refresh the page to see the more recent publication date. For example, add a subpoena to the bullet to encourage clicks such as “Click here for detailed instructions.”

3. Identify high-performance snippets. Google’s organic search list looks different. Some are traditional (page titles, descriptions, URLs), while others are enhanced with structured information such as procedures, ratings, and frequently asked questions.

How do I identify the snippet that attracts the most clicks? The search console provides clues.

In Performance> Search Results, click + New to add a filter. Then select Find Appearance. Then select the snippet you want to compare, such as the FAQ or How-to rich snippets.

— —

The clear winners below are how-to-rich snippets, which have a high click-through rate (0.8%) despite a low average ranking (8.7).

These results may indicate that your audience responds to how-to-rich snippets, so other pages need to be optimized accordingly.

But beware of the broader conclusions. Please actually search on Google to see the comparison. The report does not include pages that contain either type of snippet. Therefore, although the findings are limited, they are still useful.

Try rich and structured snippets. Prioritize some and run comparison reports on a regular basis to make sure you’re heading in the right direction.

Informed decisions

Optimizing organic searches is partly difficult due to the evolution of algorithms. Still, the publisher controls some aspects, such as the appearance of the snippet. Google’s search console provides a great deal of information to assess the performance of informed decisions.

