Medtronic is putting technology into MedTech by promoting innovations such as robot-assisted surgery.





We’ve seen many times how the advent of technology has dramatically changed our lives. As India witnesses health care transformation, promoting health care innovation is essential to building a healthy country. Over the years, surgery has evolved to employ the latest technology and techniques to address more complex and broader medical conditions and minimize potential risks. Traditional laparotomy has been superseded by minimally invasive surgery, resulting in improved clinical efficiency and patient outcome through much smaller incisions, shorter infections and longer stays, and minimal scarring left after surgery. The times have evolved into a situation where robots are helping doctors perform surgery directly or indirectly.

Recent developments in robotics in surgery allow clinicians to plan and perform basic and complex surgery with a high level of accuracy and predictable execution. As a result, surgery has witnessed crustal movements. Robot-Assisted Surgery (RAS) is a state-of-the-art delivery system that realizes the clinically proven benefits of minimally invasive surgery. RAS allows surgeons to perform surgery with greater accuracy, flexibility, and control than traditional surgical techniques. About 70% of surgery in India is still performed as an open procedure, and robot-assisted surgery is less than 3% 1. Robot-assisted surgery is at the forefront of medical technology innovation aimed at improving clinical outcomes.

Improved access to quality care

Addressing barriers to treatment adoption is important for improving access to the last mile. The purpose of RAS is to provide a versatile, compatible, mobile robotic solution with advanced visualization and improved ergonomics, with obvious benefits to surgeons. When we set out to create a new soft tissue robot-assisted surgery system, we wanted to hear directly from surgeons and hospital executives. That’s why our global team met with hundreds of teams and their opinions influenced our customer-centric design. Data, artificial intelligence, and automation are key to increasing efficiency, increasing value, and reducing surgical variability. We took full advantage of rapidly advancing technologies such as data analytics, AI and robotics to provide customers and patients with new experiences and opportunities. And really put the technology in medical technology.

SREC was launched by Dr. Padma Boushan, Chairman of NABH, Chairman of ASSOCHAM National Health Commission, and former Chairman of the Executive Committee, in front of CEO of NITI Aayog, Shri Amitabh Kant, at Sargangalam Hospital in Delhi.

RAS training and education

The advent of robotic surgery in India is a hallmark of the progress we have made in improving patients’ access to quality medical care. Robots in surgery allow surgeons to efficiently plan and perform surgery. Training plays an important role in increasing access to quality care. We recently opened the Surgical Robotics Experience Center (SREC) in Gurgaon earlier this month with the aim of providing a multi-layered curriculum to train surgeons, assistants, and emergency medical staff in the RAS system. The curriculum includes dry lab surgical models, simulation exercises, robotic equipment and accessories to provide a focused and collaborative experience. SREC is committed to providing solutions that help surgeons and operating room staff achieve procedural and clinical proficiency, and focuses on standardized training for surgeons using the RAS system. SREC is the first company in the Asia-Pacific region to enable clinicians to experience and train RAS systems, educate them on the benefits of robotic surgery, provide technical knowledge, and train and certify surgeons and ORs today. , Is one of the 10 world-class facilities in the world. staff. Medtronic uses the SREC and RAS systems to take an innovative approach and make it available to clinicians around the world, including here in India.

Medtronic’s recently opened Surgical Robotics Experience Center in Gurgaon

For over 40 years, Medtronic has fulfilled its mission in India, providing patients with innovative technology and consistently improving patient outcomes. The future looks exciting. We will continue to work with our stakeholders to take the first step in this journey to relieve pain, restore health and extend lifespan.

Madan Krishnan, VP & MD Medtronic India

The above article was contributed by Madan Krishnan, VP and MD of Medtronic India.

References

1 Medtronic report, based on FY20 market model: procedural volume data.

