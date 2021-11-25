15 useful iOS 15 features you should know





iOS has many new features, but not all are easy to find. Here are 15 things you can do with iPhone and iOS 15.

Translate text from anywhere

Sure, this feature is quite late, but with iOS 15, you can now translate texts such as websites, apps, and messages directly.To do this, highlight the text as you would when copying, and instead[翻訳]Tap. You’ll see a short message informing you that the text will be sent to the Apple server, and the translation will take place a few seconds later.

You can also translate locally on your device. For this,[設定]>[翻訳]Activate the> option and[デバイスモード]Must be enabled. All you have to do is download the language you want and you’re ready to go.

Share content with Siri

The process is surprisingly tedious when sharing videos and websites with friends.At first[共有]You need to find the button, then select the appropriate app from the list, find your friends in your contacts, and finally confirm your share. It’s not always a fluid experience. In iOS 15, Apple has introduced an option to let Siri do this. All you have to do is activate Siri and tell her the contacts you want to share the content with. It works with photos, videos, websites, and many others.

If Siri can’t share the content directly for some reason, it warns you that it can only send screenshots. One of the nice things is that this is done automatically, which reduces the hassle. The downside is that it can only be shared via the messaging app. Therefore, if you are sending via WhatsApp or other messenger apps, you will need to revert to the manual route.

Record app activity

The new app activity recording feature is a great way to monitor the behavior of apps installed on your device. When enabled, it keeps track of which apps have access to your location, microphone, camera, and photos, and what time of the 7 days. This allows you to spot potential data spies and get an overview of your system usage.

To enable this feature[設定]>[プライバシー]>[アプリアクティビティの記録]Go to[アプリアクティビティの記録]To enable. To see how your app works, return to the same page and you’ll see the app activity report instead.

Set recovery and inheritance contacts

Apple IDs and iCloud accounts are becoming more and more important every year as they are full of purchases, services, cloud data, photos and more. The concern is that much of this data can be permanently lost to family members and other important people in life, for example if they die or become helpless and become inaccessible.

Apple has addressed this with two new features in iOS 15, Account Recovery Contacts and Digital Inheritance. According to Apple, account recovery contacts are people who can verify your identity and help you regain access to your account and all your data if you are locked out.

Obviously, this should be someone you trust and Apple can contact to help you reset your password if you lose it. To set this[設定]Open and tap your Apple ID at the top of the page. next,[パスワードとセキュリティ]>[アカウントの回復]Choose. You will be given the option to add a recovery contact.

What about access to all your content if you die? If you die, the digital inheritance contact is someone who can request access to your data. You can restore messages, photos, notes, contacts, calendar events, app purchases, and device backups, but not iCloud Keychain or licensed media purchases. For more information, see How to unlock your iPhone when the owner dies.

Immediately after updating to iOS 15, it’s a good idea to set up these two things with a trusted family member.

Notifications from the weather app

Wouldn’t it have been nice to have been warned that it was raining on my way home? Now that you’ve activated location notifications in iOS 15 and you’re notified when a storm or sudden snowfall is imminent, you’ve got help. To do this, go to the weather app, tap the three lines in the lower right corner, then tap the three dots at the top of the screen,[通知]Choose.

Scan text anywhere

understood. This was so prominently advertised at WWDC 2021 that it may not be a hidden feature in itself. Still, it’s a bit hidden in the controls, so I’ve included it in this list. With the new live text feature, you can copy text from almost any surface of your photo or directly in the camera app.

For example, you can point the camera at a phone number, tap the number to make a direct call, or copy and paste it into any text field.

To see how this very useful feature works, read How to convert images to text on iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

Set the text size for each app

If your eyesight is impaired, or if you are like us succumbing to a relentless march of time, this feature can make your life much easier. You can set the font size of your app individually, which makes it easier to read small words that some developers may like. It’s also a tool that you can add to your Control Center and access from any app.

To enable this feature[設定]>[コントロールセンター]Go to[テキストサイズ]Select an option. Then, if you want to change the font size of the app, go to Control Center when the app is open. There is a new button marked AA for the font size. You can use the large slider to zoom in or out, and the toggle switch at the bottom of the screen to select all apps or just the one you’re currently using.

Disable night mode completely

The night mode of the iPhone camera app is great, but sometimes you don’t want to activate it. Previously, the feature would automatically turn on in poor lighting conditions and had to be manually disabled.

With iOS 15, it’s finally possible to disable Night Mode by default. To do this[設定]>[カメラ]Go to[設定を保持]Tap, then disable Night Mode.

Adjust the speed of video playback

The playback speed of apps like YouTube has been variable for some time, but not in standard iPhone video players. In iOS 15, some speed controls have finally been added to Safari’s default player. While playing the video, tap the menu (3 dots) at the bottom right to choose from up to 5 different playback speeds.

The magnifying glass is back!

Textbox Magnifier wins iOS 15! Of course, there were other ways to see what you were doing when you edited the text. For example, if you press and hold the spacebar, the keyboard turns into a trackpad and you can place the cursor where you want it in the text. But now the text magnifier is back and works exactly as it used to (just press and hold one point in the text for a long time).

Find My iPhone when the power is off

Find My iPhone is a great way to find your lost device. But if someone steals your iPhone, all they have to do is turn it off to disable the tracking feature. You can see the last location of the device ([設定]Not very useful as long as it is enabled in).

iOS 15 automatically puts the powered off iPhone 11 or later into an ultra-low power state, leaving the Bluetooth transmitter active, effectively turning the iPhone into an AirTag. A small note under the slider for turning off the iPhone indicates that you can find the iPhone when you turn it off. So if you lose your device, Find My iPhone will tell you where you’ve moved, so you won’t lose literally everything.

Fast / slow voice memo

When you listen to voice memos on your iPhone, you can now select the playback speed. To test, select Voice Memos from the list and tap the three-line icon on the left.

In the menu that appears, use the slider to set the playback speed. You can also activate the silence skip feature. This will cause the iPhone to automatically detect the gap during recording and automatically fast forward to the next big passage.

Reduce HomePod bass

The HomePod has a really impressive sound, but the extreme bass has been a big criticism since the introduction of the speakers. Now, Apple has finally responded to the criticism by adding an option to the Home app that allows you to minimize bass intensity with a simple checkmark.

To do this, open the Home app and press and hold the HomePod icon. Scroll to the bottom and[設定]Tap. next,[音楽とポッドキャスト]Select and[低音を減らす]Activate the setting.

Unfortunately, the bass cannot be set individually, so in this case there is only black or white. Either more or less bass. But if you choose the latter, your neighbor will thank you.

Update Safari

This is a very natural and familiar feature, so I wonder why Apple introduced it only in iOS 15. If you have a web page open in your Safari browser, you can simply drag the page from top to bottom to reload the page. As you can with almost any other browser. Alternatively, you can use the refresh button on the search bar as before.

Use the search bar to load / remove apps

In iOS 15, the search bar has been somewhat enhanced and made more functional. When you search for an app using the search bar, it shows not only whether the app is already installed on your iPhone, but also whether it can be downloaded from the app store. In the latter case, a download symbol will appear next to the app.Use the search bar to search for already installed apps and press and hold the app icon[削除]You can also delete the app by selecting.

Now you have 15 hidden tricks that became part of iOS 15. Does the iPhone have all the features of iOS 15? Would you like to see if your iPhone slows down on iOS 15? To get the most out of Apple’s latest software.

You’ll also find all the latest information about iOS 15, including the latest version and issues reported by people.

Based on reports from Macwelt.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.macworld.co.uk/feature/15-hidden-features-in-ios-15-3811172/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

