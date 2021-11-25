Why you need a clean climate tech startup to reach zero emissions – an organization for world peace





The United Nations Climate Summit, COP26, recently ended in Glasgow, so there were future compromises in nearly 200 countries to hold more conferences. The countries of the North and South world have recognized their moral and legal obligations to support more endangered countries, especially those already affected by climate change. Many major countries have announced their own Net Zero goals and promising goals. Some argue that the results are not ambitious enough and that there is still a large gap between national long-term goals and current short-term actions.

This gap is central to the climate change debate. What it really is, whether climate clean technology and innovation are one of the keys to closing it, how such actions sustainably achieve the country’s long-term goals, and this is me. We need to find out what it means for our Pacific neighbors.

The dire reality is that the Climate Change Commission alone cannot combat climate change with government policies and interventions alone. Some governments and their agencies truly take climate change as an emergency. And even if their positive leadership is the best place to make a difference, you can’t just rely on policies to make a long-term change.

This is primarily due to the innovation gap between long-term goals and current behavior. The gap between countries that promise emission reductions through policy implementation and the technologies currently available on the market. Sadly, the technologies available do not achieve the required emission results. Even with plans to implement such reductions, we are still inadequate as industry needs to adopt new technologies to minimize emissions.

According to a recent Greenpeace article, having the same climate technology readily available on the market would be 30 years behind the target. This is where climate-oriented start-ups become key players in helping us achieve zero emissions. Innovation is needed to reach long-term goals. It is not enough to stop the operation of society. We need to adapt, create and overcome.

This gap between policy implementation and lack of technological progress is where sustainable long-term climate change measures begin. New and innovative technologies created for the future by enthusiastic start-ups will help fill the gap. This reality is beginning to dawn in the world. In fact, if Aotearoa can apply innovation and raise funds by building and raising only 50 companies that can reduce or eliminate 50 to 100 million tons of CO2e (carbon dioxide equivalent) each year among them, we will net zero. Enough to do. Carbon emissions for the rest of the century. New Zealand entrepreneur Derek Handley also said it would give those start-ups considerable export opportunities and create high-paying jobs.

Clean climate technology is currently one of the greatest opportunities for high-growth, high-value business investment. These technologies and innovations include carbon credits, carbon offsets, alternative methods for growing and producing food (regenerative agriculture), software data for measuring climate risk and finance, physical sciences, and many other technologies. It comes from innovation.

This is also useful for the most vulnerable communities, such as Pacific neighbors. The New Zealand Government has announced $ 1.3 billion in international climate aid funding as a pre-2022 budget commitment. This is an increase from $ 300 million in the previous year. Climate change minister James Shaw said investing in climate impacts can save the most vulnerable communities from having to deal with worsening impacts in the future. Funding is aimed at mitigation projects to manage the impacts already caused by climate change, while long-term aid-funded projects are aimed at emission reductions and climate innovation. Such a two-sided approach is a great example of how strategic policies address imminent and imminent long-term threats.

Fifteen years ago, the story of clean and climate technology was a very different story. Active participation in the global climate is the largest ever, and companies are required to be sustainable by adopting “clean technology”. As the world’s despair for new, adaptable, clean climate processes grows stronger, venture capital funds are at the same time gradually shifting their growing investment pool towards clean, green technology. There has never been a better time to participate. Venture capital and consultancy are also making climate technology a key factor in initiating transformation, with approximately $ 58 billion of venture capital invested in climate technology this year alone, up 60% from 2020.

Partner agencies are also beginning to support advances in climate technology. One of the government agencies providing grassroots financial support for clean / climate technology is New Zealand’s Callaghan Innovation and Westpac NZ Government Innovation Fund.

Many venture capital firms are already working on the clean tech sector because they recognize the growth potential and the fundamental ethical importance of actively participating in climate change measures. With Aotearoa at the center, companies such as The Factory NZ, Sprout Agritech, Finistere Ventures and Ice House Ventures all play a vital role in funding, promoting and accelerating new technologies and innovations. Globally, the U.S.-based Climate Commission is closing the innovation gap by not institutionalizing private-sector climate issues, but by bringing together large global companies to solve them collectively. increase. They can achieve these results by providing leveraged consulting and syndicated research to the private sector. They are actively partnering with top companies that want to produce accurate, long-term results that flow into consumerism at all levels of the world.

As expected, climate change solutions are not an easy way to change technology, policies, or human behavior. All of the above works together, and even more. This is arguably the most complex problem the world has ever faced as a collective global nation, and the work of everyone involved is what it takes.

Innovation is at the heart of low-emission, climate-resistant development around the world, said Patricia Espinosa, Secretary-General of the United Nations Climate Change.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://theowp.org/reports/why-we-need-clean-climate-tech-start-ups-to-reach-zero-emissions/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos