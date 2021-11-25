Google Pixel 6 en Pixel 6 Pro Review





Google Pixel 6 Google Pixel 6 Pro Overview

After a few 2020s in the Pixel series, where the Pixel 5 is in the midrange rather than the high end, Google has suddenly returned completely this year. The Pixel 6 is a true high-end smartphone, slightly cheaper than some competitors. Due to the high price of devices in the Netherlands, you need to travel abroad for this. The camera bar on the back has a new main camera. Coupled with Google’s excellent image processing, the quality of the photos is good. If you don’t have a telephoto camera like the Pixel 6 Pro but don’t want to zoom in, the Pixel 6 works fine. The super wide-angle camera is a little short. Out of the box, out of the box, you’ll find a brand new Android 12 on your device with its beautiful new interface. Like the previous Pixel, the user experience is very smooth and you can get updates over time. Battery life in this segment is slightly above average, but I’m not impressed with the charging speed.

Simply put

After a few 2020s in the Pixel series, where the Pixel 5 is in the midrange rather than the high end, Google has suddenly returned completely this year. The Pixel 6 Pro is a true high-end smartphone, slightly cheaper than some competitors. Due to the high price of devices in the Netherlands, you need to travel abroad for this. The camera bar on the back is the first Pixel smartphone to have three cameras. Coupled with Google’s excellent image processing, the quality of the photos is good. The Pixel 6 Pro is especially good at zooming in. The super wide-angle camera is a little short. Out of the box, out of the box, you’ll find a brand new Android 12 on your device with its beautiful new interface. Like the previous Pixel, the user experience is very smooth and you can get updates over time. Battery life is average in this segment, but I’m not impressed with the charging speed.

From the launch of the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro to the end of October, it took only an hour for most models to be sold out. Perhaps it was due to a shortage caused by a pandemic. Buyers may also find themselves interested in the great deal of being able to quickly receive great headphones with their device. That would be a shortage of Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. Because, even if it’s purely about the device itself, this year’s interest seems to be much greater.

Google’s Pixel smartphones have always relied primarily on software. These devices always promise a smooth Android experience without fuss, and promise faster updates and, first and foremost, certain new Google features and services. Pixels are eagerly sought after by anyone who just wants to Google, as they can quickly install their own operating system thanks to a variety of custom ROMs. All of this makes Pixel smartphones popular with tweakers. Indeed, in the Netherlands, pixels are also a bit of an option for the crowd, as Google has never officially released pixels in this country. Fortunately, there are German or French web shops that serve in the Netherlands. If you need them faster, there are Dutch web shops that import them themselves, and that of course comes with additional costs.

Earlier Pixel devices always missed certain features compared to competing smartphones. Last year’s Pixel 5 was certainly a small offer. In short, it’s a smartphone that doesn’t have many of the features of the Pixel 4 and has a midrange SOC rather than a high end. Undoubtedly, the popularity of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro is due to Google’s combination of its valuable software and exceptional hardware. The Pixel 6 has a brand new camera and a much larger screen than the previous one. At the heart of the device is the new Tensor-soc, Google’s first proprietary smartphone chip specifically aimed at running machine learning models that Google software draws on. The more expensive Pixel 6 Pro features the same high-speed SOC and a redesigned main camera, but with other extravagant perks such as a larger 1440p OLED display and the first telephoto camera with 4x optical zoom. I am.

In addition to improved hardware and familiar software, Google is below the price of other devices with similar capabilities. Officially, the Pixel 6 with 128GB of storage costs € 649, while the Pixel 6 Pro costs € 899. The Dutch gray import adds about € 100 to the pixel in both cases, but nonetheless. The Pixel 6 is about the same price as last year’s Pixel 5, but more comprehensive, but the Pixel 6 Pro can compete on paper with Pro, Plus, or Ultra-class smartphones over € 1000. As far as the price / quality ratio and hardware features are concerned, Pixels seems to be completely fine for the first time. In this review, we’ll see if that potential really comes true in the final product.

