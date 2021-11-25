Hundreds of Google Employees Sign Manifest on Vaccine Obligations Against Companies





At least 600 Google employees have signed a manifest against the company’s COVID-19 vaccination obligations, in line with the requirements set by the White House.

The Biden administration has set a deadline of January 4 for all employees in the country working in companies with more than 100 staff to be fully vaccinated or to undergo regular COVID-19 testing. In response, Google has asked employees to upload their vaccination status to Google’s Health and Safety team by December 3. Many workers have returned to the office after the pandemic restrictions have been relaxed.

The manifest asks management to create a new mandate that includes all Google employees, and in principle asks fellow workers to oppose mandates.

According to the manifest author, I believe the Sundars Vaccine Mandate has a serious flaw. CNBC reported. Such Google employees are not reluctant to express their true feelings about the company’s health policy or other unrelated delicate topics. This brings a silent perspective and exacerbates the internal ideological echo chamber that people inside and outside Google have been observing for years.

Regarding uploading vaccine details for individual employees, I believe that Google should not be familiar with the health and medical history of Google employees, and vaccination status is no exception.

Google maintains that stance, stating that all employees working on government contracts, whether or not they work in the office, need to be vaccinated.

As mentioned to all employees and the author of this document, vaccination requirements are one of the most important ways to keep employees safe and keep their services running. A Google spokeswoman told CNBC.

The manifest author called Google’s leadership compulsory and sent an open letter to Google’s Chief Health Officer, Dr. Calende Salvo, to companies around the world if market leaders like Google fulfill their vaccination obligations. I wrote that it would affect me.

It normalizes the enforcement of medical interventions not only for COVID-19 vaccination, but also for future vaccines and possibly non-vaccine interventions, the document states. It justifies the principle of division and unequal treatment of Google employees based on personal beliefs and decisions.

Workers’ opposition comes when Google is vying to enter the healthcare industry among other ventures.

Based on CDC data, 82.2% of American adults are at least partially vaccinated with COVID-19.

Google officials did not immediately respond to the Epoch Times comment request.

