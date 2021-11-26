Innovation remains at the forefront in technology-focused countries, Prez Kovind said.Campur News





Kanpur: Emphasizing the need for innovation and technology development in India, President Ram Nath Kovind will be at the forefront on Thursday to prioritize innovation and new technologies and enable citizens to continue to face future challenges. He said that only the countries that remained were left. .. He was working on the 100th Anniversary Ceremony of Harcourt Butler Institute of Technology (HBTU), one of the oldest institutions in the state. Japan has increased its reliability in the technical field, but there is still a long way to go. Technical institutions like HBTU need to instill in students the spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship. The president said that students should be provided with an environment from the beginning that can contribute to the development of the country by becoming job seekers, not job seekers. He also urged former HBTU students to help current students in need. The president turned on the lamp to commemorate the start of the university’s three-day 100th anniversary ceremony. When HBTU celebrates its 100th anniversary, the country is celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to commemorate its 75th year of independence. He emphasized that in 2047, when the country celebrates its 100th anniversary of independence, HBTU will complete 125 years. Covind praised HBTU’s role in the field of scholars and said the university was recognized for its contributions in the fields of petroleum, paints, plastics and food technology. The illustrious history of this institution is related to the industrial development that has taken place in India since the beginning of the 20th century. He said the technology and talent provided by HBTU has helped behind Manchester’s fame as an eastern Manchester, world leather city and industrial hub. The President also pointed out the current ranking of HBTU in the National Institutions Ranking Framework (NIRF), which is ranked 166th. By 2047, it should be the effort of all HBTU stakeholders to rank the university in the top 25 institutions of the country. We emphasize that all stakeholders need to work with determination to achieve this goal. I am confident that all stakeholders will make every effort to raise HBTU and the country to new heights, he said. Cobind also pointed out that female students have less participation in technology education. I attended the convocations of many educational institutions across the country and found that the girls’ performances were very impressive. However, the participation of female students in the field of technology education is not satisfactory. Today, the president said more and more girls need to be encouraged to move forward in the field of technology education to boost women’s empowerment. Mentioning the Swachh Survekshan Awards 2021 in New Delhi last Saturday, the president said the city of Kampur jumped from 173rd in 2016 to 21st in 2021 at Swachh Survekshan in the national city. I did. I know the people of Kanpur. If they decided to do something, he said they achieved it and urged them to make the city’s cleanliness goal a mass movement. He also ranks Kanpur in the five cleanest cities in the country, inspired by the city of Indore, where Kanpur’s government and local governments consistently rank first in the country for cleanliness. I was convinced that I would make an effort to do so. There was a great deal of enthusiasm for diversity after 100 years of establishment among university managers, faculty and staff, and current and former students. The program was made even more special with the attendance of the President, Governor and Prime Minister of State University Anandiben Patel. Ministers Satish Kumar, Zitendra Prasad and Nirima Katyar also attended the Days.

