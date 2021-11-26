It’s never too late to know about your Google Business Profile





Actual SEO Media, Inc. Emphasizes the importance of how Google’s business profile platform raises awareness of local businesses online.

Houston, November 25, 2021 / PRNewswire-PRWeb /-As the giving season approaches, many companies are preparing products and holiday services in real-world locations. Actual SEO Media, Inc. to better prepare for the holiday season. Emphasizes the importance of using free platforms such as Google Business Profile to maximize local search engine optimization and digital marketing.

Digital Marketing: How Local SEO Plays

Search engine optimization (SEO) uses methods or strategies that help companies rank higher on Google’s search results pages. These methods include creating content for organic climbing and using pay-per-click (PPC) advertising to increase the likelihood that it will appear on the front page.

Local SEO uses all of the above with a focus on the local area. This is a collection of ways to optimize your online marketing and increase your business awareness within your own community. These methods include participating in social media and managing reviews and ratings.

One way to make your business location visible to Google is to use your Google Business Profile.

Why is business profile so important?

In 2021, 72% of local search users visited stores within 5 miles. But how did they have easy access to that information? Very recently known as “Google My Business,” the Google Business Profile helps users visualize and find nearby businesses. You can increase both virtual and walking traffic by requesting or creating a list.

The Google Business Profile allows businesses to update their business hours, addresses, phone numbers, images, and other information they need. Companies can also show their services and connect with their customers. If a company hasn’t applied for a listing yet, it’s never too late.

The story continues

The actual SEO Inc. Melissa Gomez, Executive Assistant at the company, said: We’re still building data and statistics for next year, so we’re not “starting late”, but “starting early in the new year.”

Use your Google Business Profile on holidays

Companies with physical locations can take advantage of the Google Business Profile platform. This year may be a bit late, but by setting or optimizing for the season, companies can still see some improvement. As Melissa said, “invest in all possible new opportunities.”

As the holiday season approaches, more and more people are looking for gift ideas on their mobile devices. In 2021, 18% of local smartphone searches led to purchases on the same day. With the right information, holiday photos, deals, and a sophisticated inventory Google Business Profile, your users are more likely to access it.

Actual SEO Media, Inc. as a leading SEO company in Houston. Helps clients expand their online presence. By using a variety of technologies to help companies optimize existing ones, the company aims to maximize client search engine optimization and broaden client awareness. For more information, follow LinkedIn, contact our office at (832) 834-0661, or send an email to info @ actualseomedia.com.

