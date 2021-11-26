How Innovation Breaks the Barriers to Digital Learning-Educational Technology





A year ago, UNICEF announced that more than a billion children were at risk of lagging behind in school due to the closure of schools in response to Covid-19.

Educational institutions have since introduced technology that allows teachers and students to stay connected outside the classroom, further accelerating the technology that has had a positive impact on education over the past few decades. With the reopening of schools, educational institutions are built on the digital foundations they have built. Helps address concerns raised in the UNICEF Report, such as lack of access to personal computers and technologies that facilitate home-based learning.

While this work is in progress, we need to ensure that we focus on our students. Innovation should not come at their expense. The digital divide cannot grow as technology advances. If this divide continues to exist, innovation makes little sense. Is to give students access to educational tools that were previously inaccessible.

Digital innovation should not be done at the expense of children Connectivity and involvement

Educators, students and families around the world have shown incredible energy and flexibility by advancing learning quickly. During this shift, technology enables students and educators to stay connected, involved and motivated. Game-based learning, video, and powerful collaboration tools have been integrated as new engagement tools that extend the classroom beyond physical locations. Virtual lessons are offered and technologies like Microsoft Team are used for parent-teacher communication.

As learning evolves and continues to move online, emotional check-in built into the digital learning environment will continue to support the connections and affiliations that prevail in physical interactions. Is important.

Devices now provide students with a wide range of information sources and applications, all of which help improve learning outcomes. Equal access to these devices has been integrated with software such as the Surface Pro’s Whiteboard to allow group work in an online environment, allowing kids to sketch ideas and share them in action. Time with other members of the virtual group. This kind of collaboration isn’t heterogeneous in the classroom, but it makes it much easier for students to collaborate offline or asynchronously.

Tools like these are based on interaction with peers, which is a very important part of the educational experience. As learning evolves and continues to move online, emotional check-in built into the digital learning environment will continue to support the connections and affiliations that prevail in physical interactions. Is important. Engagement can also be incorporated into virtual experiences. The benefits of a museum trip can be recreated through simulation and a sandbox environment. Overall, accessible technology helps students with disabilities reach their full potential by meeting diverse needs. Applying a creative twist to a remote learning environment makes learning endless.

With the best educational technology, education can be tailored to the needs of individual learners Learner-centric education

By not only moving chairs and tables, but also reimagining spaces where learning takes place using multiple physical and virtual spaces inside and outside the school, educators embrace the learning environment in their interests. .. The learning experience can be mapped to the needs of a particular child, with the option of creating personalized material rather than classes and adapting future lessons based on their interactions. For some students, building a game-based environment from the curriculum has proven to be the key to inspiring curiosity. Classroom.

Technology can act as a multiplier for teacher power in a world where teachers are growing thinner and thinner

This next step in data-driven learning is a natural advance, as classroom data has already been collected to analyze student work and performance. When teachers use data to drive decision making and planning, they can respond effectively to problems, build new teaching methods, and advance their skill sets more quickly. ..

Students are not the only ones to benefit from this data-driven classroom. Technology can act as a multiplier for teachers’ power in an increasingly thin world. New technologies allow teachers to use group chats, video conferences, voting and document sharing: working in multiple languages ​​to help teachers evaluate students’ reading records and improve their reading fluency, including Reading Progress. Accelerate learning through real-time data insights for educators. Also, with the introduction of devices such as Microsoft Surface, Department for Education has been able to substantially increase efficiency and increase employee productivity.

Focus on technologies that drive innovation

Students need to advance education and work with system leaders, educators, teachers, families and students themselves to build on recent technological and pedagogical advances and plan and shape the future of education. ..

In recent years, many schools have been proud of classrooms where innovative practices allow students to participate in interactive learning experiences that solve real problems. However, the bigger challenge lies in the transition from some bright spots of innovation to widespread changes in thinking and practice that can affect all learners. Changing customs does not mean simply changing structures and processes, but fostering a whole new culture for students, teachers, families, and the wider educational community.

Chris Rothwell is the Education Director at Microsoft UK.

