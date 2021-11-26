Get Google Chromecast under 3 with this Black Friday hack





It’s only a few hours before Black Friday, but I’m surprised if the next 24 hours will bring as good a deal as this Google Chromecast deal. Now you can protect this amazing streaming dongle for £ 2.99. Yes, it is. With less than a pint and a packet of potato chips, you can beam your favorite Netflix boxset, family photos, and Chrome web browser tabs to Terry. This is a great deal, as 3rd generation Google Chromecasts usually sell for £ 30. To get this stunning 90% discount, you need to visit the money-saving website TopCashback and enter your email address. The first time you use this website, you are eligible for an additional £ 15 discount. Curry Black Friday Sale Items … Includes Google Chromecast. This will reduce the selling price from £ 17.99 to £ 2.99. Wow.

Here’s how this Black Friday Price Bastin trick works … TopCashback operates all year round and offers cash incentives for shopping on our website. TopCashback receives a small commission to direct readers to thousands of affiliated retail websites, but instead of holding that cash, TopCashback gives you “100%” of the commission. This is the source of cash back.

For Black Friday, TopCashback has secured bumper deals with a small number of retailers, including Currys. You must spend £ 15 or more to qualify for £ 15 cashback. Of course, you’ll need to use TopCashback for the first time (so you’ve already taken advantage of the £ 15 discount, for example, the Amazon Echo or Fire TV Stick is less than $ 5). But other than that, TopCashback representatives have confirmed to Express.co.uk that Black Friday offers work for almost every Curry’s sale.

Given that Google Chromecast (3rd generation) costs £ 17.99 and TopCashback refunds £ 15 to your bank account, you can get this clever streaming gadget for £ 2.99. This is the lowest we have ever seen.

If you want to sign up for TopCashback and receive £ 15 new member rewards, you must sign up by the end of December. Click here to go to the relevant page on the TopCashback website. In Black Friday’s £ 15 New Member Bonus Trading Booklet, TopCashback adds: It is satisfied.

“This offer is limited to new members and members can only receive this bonus (or other sign-up incentive) once. All categories of transactions except the takeout category are eligible for the bonus and others. Provides the conditions. The conditions are met. “

You can claim your cashback by transferring it to your PayPal account, via BACS transfer, or by charging your gift card.

