Lilbits: Google’s Tensor SoC, RISC-V phone, WSATools, etc.





This year’s Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones are the first smartphones to feature Google’s Tensor GS101 processor, the same chip the company plans to use in future Pixel 6a. However, according to YouTuber Marques Brownlee, Google plans to use the chip on the Pixel 5 last year and claims that it just abandoned the plan due to global supply chain issues affecting the tech industry. ..

I’m sure Google has been planning to develop custom chips for years with a focus on hardware-accelerated AI capabilities, but the Pixel 5 didn’t come with anything other than the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor. There is a lot of evidence. Now that the Pixel 6 has arrived and the Pixel 5 has been discontinued, it’s kind of controversial (although the Pixel 5a is still available for purchase).

This is a summary of recent tech news on the web.

Why was Google skeptical about planning a release of Pixel 5 with Tensor? [9to5Google]

There are rumors that Google wants to ship a Pixel 5 with a Tensor chip instead of the Snapdragon 765, but due to supply chain issues it switched plans at the very end. It seems unlikely, as Google was testing the Pixel 5 on the SD765 in mid-2019.

Microsoft makes free Windows 11 Enterprise virtual machines available for download [ZDNet]

Microsoft has released Windows 11 Enterprise virtual machine images for VMWare, Hyper-V, VirtualBox and Parallels. The 20GB download for developers includes Windows 11 Enterprise, Win10 SDK, Visual Studio 2019, WSL with Ubuntu and more.

Let’s talk about WSA Tools [Simone Franco]

Developer Simone Franco explains why WSATools, a free app for sideloading Android apps on the Windows subsystem for Android, has been temporarily removed from the MS Store. This is because WSA is used for the sending method and name.

The world’s first RISC-V phone may be coming soon [TuxPhones]

Sipeed recently launched a demo of a device with a XuanTie C910 RISC-V processor and a touchscreen display running Android 10. RISC-V phones may appear in 2022.

Android 10 running RISC-V 64-bit chip (C910) ~ RV64 phone will be available next year ~ pic.twitter.com / qc7ubSd2DW

Sipeed (@SipeedIO) November 8, 2021

Mini-ITX Seaberry adds 11 PCIe slots to Raspberry Pi [Jeff Geerling]

This carrier board for the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 has 11 PCIe slots, including x16 slots, 4 mini PCIe slots, 4 M.2 E key slots, and 1 M.2 M key slot (for NVMe storage). Add to a small computer. , And 1×1 slots.

