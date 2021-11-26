VideoTech Innovation Awards 2021 Winners Announced – Digital TV Europe





Digital TV Europe has announced the winners of the VideoTech Innovation Awards 2021.

At an exclusive ceremony in London’s Westminster, the industry gathered to celebrate innovation and achievements in this unprecedented period when television has become the center of consumer life more than ever.

In highly competitive areas, companies such as Alpha Networks, Proximus and Amagi have won their respective categories for their innovative development and achievements.

In individual awards, Think Analytics Chief Technology Officer Peter Docherty was honored for his 30-year contribution to the industry, and Allente’s Jon Espen Nergrd was awarded the Video Technologist of the Year.

See below for a complete list of winners.

Lifetime Achievement Award

Peter Docherty Think Analytics

This year’s TV app technology

ORS simpliTV Smar TV app supported by 3SS

UX Award

Proximus Pickx supported by 3SS

Sustainability Award

BitSave iSIZE

Pay TV Services Innovation of the Year

Alpha Networks for real-time and accurate EPG implementation of Vodafone Espaa

OTTTV Technology of the Year

QoEtient’s TataElxsi – Proactive QoE Improvement Platform

Next Generation Advertising (Demand Side) Award

TVSquared for ADvantage XP

Next Generation Advertising (Supply Side) Award

Broadpeak of nanoCDN using BkYou

Next Generation Advertising (Supply Side) Award

Manifest Delivery Controller (MDC) CommScope

Super Aggregator Award

ThinkAnalytics for Super Aggregation from ThinkAnalytics

UX Award

Image Distillery Media Distillery

This year’s Livestreaming Initiative

Amagi Co., Ltd. Amagi CLOUDPORT

Innovation of the Year in AI and Machine Learning

Clarissa’s China Media

This year’s advanced TV service

Netgem for SuperWifi: Wholehome WiFi and TV in one

This year’s advanced television innovation

Divitel for Divitel Quantum Platform

This year’s advanced television innovation

Minerva Network for Minerva Smart Recording Services

This year’s video technician

Jon Espen Nergrd Allente

