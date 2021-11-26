Pixel 6a coming soon: specs, features, Tensor chips, and everything we know so far





After making fun of the Pixel 6 series earlier this year, Google finally launched the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro last month. California-based tech giants are reportedly working on affordable smartphone variations that will be part of the latest Pixel 6 series.

Earlier this week, leaked Pixel 6a renderings showed that the Pixel 6a has the same design as the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. Much of the fan’s delight, this means that the Pixel 6a comes with the same camera band that extends across the back of the device and houses the camera lens.

specification

The Pixel 6A is rumored to use the SONY IMX363 sensor. This 12.2MP sensor is used on all Google Pixel smartphones from Pixel 3 to Pixel 5a. In the current Google Pixel 6 series, the company has switched to the Samsung GN1 sensor with a resolution of 50 megapixels. GN1 is physically larger than IMX363, so it can capture more light.

In addition, there is an 8MPIM X355 sensor on the front for capturing selfies and video calls. The smartphone probably comes with a powerful 4800mAh battery. As far as the dimensions are concerned, the Pixel 6a is considered to be a more compact device than the Pixel 6. The size is about 152.2 x 71.8 x 8.7 mm.

Rendering on the Pixel 6a suggests that the phone has a 6.2-inch flat AMOLED display with FHD + resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. In addition, there may be a punched hole in the center and there may also be a fingerprint sensor inside the display.

Your smartphone can be booted with a USB Type-C port, dual microphones, speaker grille, volume locker, SIM card tray, and power keys on the sides and bottom. Your smartphone comes with 128GB of internal storage.

The rendering also shows a dual tone color finish. There is a volume button and a power button on the far right. The SIM card slot is on the far left. In addition, it has a USB Type-C port, two speaker grills, and a microphone at the bottom. There are antenna cutouts on all four edges, suggesting that the phone will be housed in a metal frame.

Tensor tip

According to the latest report, the Google Pixel 6a smartphone will probably work with Google’s custom Tensor GS101 chipset. please remember. Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones use the same chipset. It’s reasonable to assume that this move will bring some features of the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, such as Magic Eraser and Google Assistant voice input, to the Pixel 6a.

It was previously speculated that the Pixel 6a may come with a Qualcomms Tensor Lite or Snapdragon SoC.

Google has promised that the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro will be supported with up to five years of software updates made possible by domestic chips.

feature

The fact that the Google Pixel 6a has the same Tensor GS101 chipset means that the Pixel 6a inherits all the features available only on the Tensor-powered Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, including live translation performed on the device and the Google Assistant’s voice input. Means to do, more.

As a result, future Android updates should bring advances only for other Tensor phones. Android 12 OS will be pre-installed on Pixel 6a.

Google Pixel 5a was launched on August 17th this year. Besides that, Pixel 4a also arrived in August. With the previous launch schedule in mind, the Pixel 6a is expected to arrive at the same time next year.

Currently, there is no information on the availability of this device in India. Google has launched the Pixel 5a only in the US and Japan. However, like the Pixel 3a and Pixel 4a, it may be launched in India.

Official pricing and availability details for the Google Pixel 6a will be announced at launch early next year. However, it is expected to be cheaper than the Pixel 6, which starts at $ 599 (about 45,000 rupees) in the United States.

