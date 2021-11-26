Three Black Google Funded Techtrepreneurs Talkshop, Challenges-Los Angeles Sentinel | Los Angeles Sentinel





Three Google-funded Black Tech executives and entrepreneurs join Black’s business advocates and news publishers to discuss the economic impact and investment of their venture, the coronavirus pandemic, at a recent online symposium. I did.

The roundtable was hosted by California Black Media and moderated by Regina Brown Wilson, a non-profit executive director.

One of the notable speakers was Salena Pryor, Chairman of the Black Small Business Association.

Mr. Pryor said he set up an organization to help black business owners raise money early in the coronavirus pandemic. She saw many black-owned companies missing out on funding and government support, inspiring her idea of ​​creating an organization when she was fired during a shutdown.

According to Pryor, black companies are struggling during Covid. She said that about 41% of African-American-owned businesses closed nationwide during the pandemic.

What do we need to do to regain these black businesses? She said.

In working with a black entrepreneur, she often keeps accurate records and emphasizes that it is important to pay taxes. It becomes even more important when applying for a business loan.

She said she was trying to help people get legal and get those money. You need to have your paperwork in turn.

Reina Davis, Google’s government policy and public relations, was another notable speaker at the symposium.

She talked about Google’s Black Founders Fund, which was created to bring more equity to the world of venture funding. One of the most common complaints from Blacktech entrepreneurs is funding issues. According to a Fast Company article, black startup entrepreneurs received only 1.2% of the $ 147 billion invested in American startups in early 2021.

In 2020, Google provided a $ 100,000 grant to 76 startups, Davis said. After that, Google decided to increase its funding to $ 5 million.

According to Google, selected founders will receive up to $ 100,000 in capital, along with Google Cloud credits, Google.org Ads grants, and hands-on support to help startups grow.

The conference was attended by three CEOs funded by Google through the Black Founders Fund.

One of them, AfriBlocks, is a Pasadena company that connects Africa-based IT workers with companies seeking to procure services in the United States. The company works with IT specialists in seven African countries.

Many African countries have rapidly urbanizing societies, and young people are tech-savvy and online. Most of the technicians have an undeveloped pool.

Roger Roman, co-founder of AfriBlocks, didn’t know how talented Africa was. There are many talents on the continent.

Another recipient is Nedl, a social audio digital platform that allows you to host live group conversations and your own talk shows online.

Nedl CEO Ayinde Alakoye said the company plans to roll out a new service early next year that will allow people to monetize their words.

According to Alakoye, Nedl is the only black company to participate in another Google mentoring program for entrepreneurs and is the Startups Accelerator of the VoiceAI initiative.

The third Google-funded company was The CLLC TIVE, a company that connects creators with new projects.

According to Kelsey Davis, co-founder of TheCLLC TIVE, the company is the fastest and easiest way to create a portfolio online. The company also connects creative people with brands that want to take advantage of their services, she said.

Wilson congratulated the entrepreneur and thanked him for participating in the discussion.

She said you were innovators, unicorns. The work you do and the movements you do as a young black man are very important, very innovative and very exciting.

For more information on the program and other recipients, please visit the Google Black Founders Fund website.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://lasentinel.net/three-black-google-funded-techtrepreneurs-talk-shop-challenges.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos