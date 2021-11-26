LG Electronics Announces New CEO





Dubai — LG Electronics (LG) today announced that Chief Strategy Officer William Cho will assume the responsibility of Chief Executive Officer as of December 1. During his six-year tenure as President of LG North America, he promotes new business opportunities in the form of in-house ventures and start-up partners.

Cho, who joined Gold Star in 1987 and spent four years at LG’s overseas office in Germany, has a well-known background, including serving as president of LG Canada, Australia and the United States. After graduating from Busan University, Cho received a master’s degree in business administration from Yonsei University in Seoul.

Other notable changes include the appointment of Kim Byung-hoon as Chief Technology Officer. Dr. Kim, who is currently head of the Future Technology Center, will be promoted to Executive Vice President, while taking on the role of Chief Technology Officer and leader in new information and communications technology.

LG’s 31-year veteran, Jang Ik-hwan, has been promoted from SVP to EVP, and after successfully growing his IT business portfolio, he has taken the top position in the Business Solutions Company, making LG the fastest growing brand. Make it one. Notebook, laptop and monitor business. SVP Eun Seok-hyun will lead the Vehicle component Solutions Company as the third and latest president. Eun was previously responsible for growing the smart business division under the same company.

Going forward, the new leadership team will take greater responsibility for each business unit and accelerate change with a greater focus on customer value in pursuit of growth. To this end, LG will reorganize its Customer Satisfaction Management Center into a new Customer Value Innovation Office under the supervision of the CSO. CVIO’s role is to more effectively identify customer feedback and issues and incorporate them into the product planning, development and sales processes. In addition, the Customer Experience Innovation Division of consumer electronics and home entertainment companies will be upgraded to the Customer Experience Innovation Division.

Also, in order to discover potential growth engines and promote future innovation, the chief strategy officer’s M & A department will be promoted to the department level to secure more resources. Similarly, LG’s Life Soft Research (LSR) division will be promoted to Life Soft Research Lab to increase its influence within the Design Management Center in order to increase attention to future trends and customer needs. In addition, to speed up the digital transformation process related to customer experience, LG will promote the AI ​​big data department to the department level under the supervision of the new Chief Data Office (CDO).

All appointments will take effect on December 1st and the promotion will take effect on the first day of the new year.

LG Electronics is a global innovator of technology and consumer electronics, present in almost every country and with an international workforce of over 75,000. LG’s four companies (Home Appliances & Air Solutions, Home Entertainment, Vehicle Component Solutions and Business Solutions) achieved global sales of over US $ 56 billion in 2020. LG is a leading manufacturer of consumer and commercial products ranging from televisions, consumer electronics and aviation. Solutions, monitors, service robots, automotive components, and their premium LG SIGNATURE and intelligent LG ThinQ brands are well-known names around the world. For the latest news, please visit www.LGnewsroom.com.

