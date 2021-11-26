Save up to 50% off Google Nest speakers with these Black Friday deals





Crutchfield is doing Black Friday from these Google Nest transactions. If you move quickly, you’ll get 50% off Google Nest Hub (2nd generation) or 40% off Google Nest Audio.

Nest Hub (2nd Generation) offers smart, sound and screen for $ 100. But today it’s only $ 50! The price of the Google Nest Audio smart speaker has dropped from $ 100 to $ 60. This is the cheapest price we have seen.

Hey Google, take me to Clutchfield Black Friday deals …

Google Nest Hub (2nd generation) boasts a 7-inch touch screen and offers a variety of new features such as motion sense for gesture control, Netflix and Disney Plus support, built-in Google Cast features, and Sleep Sensing. A decent night’s sleep (you’ll need the Google Home, Assistant, and Google Fit apps to set it up). My brother can’t see you because he doesn’t have a camera.

For $ 100, we declared it a bargain. It’s hard to spot mistakes, as you can now get them at Crutchfield for just $ 50. Sure, the Amazon Echo Show 10 – a similar screened smart speaker concept – is bigger, has a camera, but is more expensive and doesn’t have Disney Plus skill support.

Google Nest Audio is Google’s adoption of hi-fi grade smart speakers. In other words, sound quality is prioritized over pure voice assistant smart. The design is sophisticated and easy to set up. Works well with various streaming services such as Spotify, YouTube Music, Deezer and TuneIn. And with built-in Chromecast, you can cast your tracks to Google Nest Audio with just two clicks on your favorite music streaming app on your smartphone.

sound? Well, it’s not as wide as we want, and it can’t even measure things like the Apple HomePod Mini or Sonos One. Again, Nest Audio is only $ 60 in Crutchfield today, much cheaper than its rivals mentioned above.

