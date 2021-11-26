Trading AirPods Max Black Friday: Get Apple Headphones for $ 120 Off





AirPods Max has a lot to offer with great sound, great active noise cancellation, and seamless connectivity with all Apple products. And while water usually recommends Apples premium over-ear headphones only to people who have unlimited money, they just received a big price cut on Black Friday and in fact for everyone else. It’s worth considering.

AirPods Max is currently Amazon’s lowest ever $ 429. It’s certainly not cheap, but it takes a cool $ 120 from the full retail price of a $ 549 can. This price applies to Space Gray and Sky Blue models. Silver headphones are now a bit more expensive at $ 439, and pink and green options are $ 479. In any case, if you’ve been waiting for the price cuts for these expensive cans, this is the biggest we’ve ever seen.

Apple’s finest headphones

AirPods Max offers excellent sound and noise cancellation in a sleek design, making it much easier to swallow high prices with this big discount.

After overcoming the impact of the stickers, when I first reviewed AirPods Max, it was really fun. These premium headphones look great, are comfortable to wear for hours, and are magnetically fitted with earcups that are easy to remove and clean. They also stood well on Sony WH-1000MX4’s favorite over-ear headphones and were also impressed with the audio quality.

While Sony cans have a bit more bass, Apple headphones have been found to provide a wider sound stage that allows you to hear the individual parts of the track more clearly. AirPods Max also supports Apples Spatial Audio technology for immersive 360-degree sound in supported music, movies, and programming. And because they’re Apple headphones, they instantly pair with your iPhone, iPad, or Mac and support features like Find My tracking and hands-free Hey Siri support to control your AirPods Max by voice.

AirPods Maxs’ active noise canceling has done a great job of drowning your daily commute racket, so it’s one of the best I’ve tried with headphones. Like the AirPods Pro, it also stands out in transparent mode, which amplifies ambient sounds and helps you notice nearby cars and pedestrians when you’re jamming out while taking a walk.

However, there are some drawbacks here. A can of apples resulted in a battery life of about 20 hours. This is stable enough for a few days under normal use, but it’s not exactly the same as the spectacular 30 hours offered by the Sony WH-1000XM4. Also, I wasn’t a big fan of AirPods Maxs cases. This only actually protects the outer ear cup and leaves the rest of the headphones exposed.

It’s also worth mentioning that the Sony WH-1000XM4, which chose the best headphones overall, sells for $ 248, which is about half the price of AirPods Max. If you need a can of great sound with great sound, noise cancellation and battery life, these are the perfect choice. But if you’re fascinated by the charming design of AirPods Maxs and want to get the most out of it in the Apple ecosystem, it’s probably as cheap as it’s been available for some time.

