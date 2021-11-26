Black Friday Laptop Deals 2021: MacBook, Chromebook, etc.





Looking for more holiday deals? Visit our Cyber ​​Week guide to see all the best sales to shop before and during Black Friday.

Getting a new laptop for yourself or as a gift for others is a great way to dive head-on into the New Year and reset with great new technology. Also, retailers such as Amazon, Target, and Best Buy for Black Friday have some great sales, so you can win deals now and get the perfect new laptop.

Whether you’re looking for something as a reliable desktop alternative or need to find the perfect gift for your students in your life, something is on sale here. We’ve put together some of the best Black Friday deals on laptops you can find to check out and fill out your shopping list, and deals come and go Please update this guide all day as you go.

Dell

XPS 15 laptop

Perfect for creatives with a 15.6-inch Infinity Edge anti-glare display, the Dell XPS 15 offers incredible $ 500 savings and is powered by an 8-core 10th generation Intel Core i9 processor. Lightweight, slim, and sleek, it features 32GB of RAM and an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti graphics card to improve graphics performance.

Dell

Inspiron 153000 laptop

This popular and affordable laptop has become even more affordable for just under $ 500. Offering a robust and simple design, the Inspiron 15 3000 comes with a 15.6-inch display, Intel Core i3-1115G4 processor, 4 GB of RAM, 128 GB of solid-state storage, and Microsoft’s latest operating system, Windows 11. increase. Intel UHD Graphics Chip Provides average performance, but there is no better deal for the price.

Dell Chromebook 3100 Education ($ 249, initially $ 362.85, dell.com) Dell

Dell Chromebook 3100 Education

Give your favorite students this discounted Chromebook with a variety of productivity features and a spill-resistant laptop. Perfect for all ages, the Dell Chromebook 3100 Education comes with a 11.6-inch HD display (no touchscreen at this price), 4 GB of RAM, 16 GB of storage, and of course the Chrome OS. It also comes with one USB Type-C port and two USB ports.

B & H Photo Video

Apple Macbook Air 2020

This 13.3-inch Apple MacBook has a gorgeous gold finish and is powered by a 1.1GHz Intel Core i3 dual-core processor. I like the addition of two Thunderbolt 3 ports and a headphone jack in case you want to upgrade from a scissor switch keyboard, butterfly keyboard, or even use powerful wired headphones for video conferencing. The Apple Retina display offers a screen resolution of 2560 x 1600 and almost 50% more colors than its predecessor.

Best buy

Apple Macbook Pro 16 inch 2019

This great-looking MacBook Pro features a vast and accurate 16-inch Retina display and a scissor switch keyboard. I also love the high-end 6-speaker system, which comes with an Intel 9th ​​Generation Core i7 processor and AMD Radeon Pro 5000 M Series graphics card, and has a forced cancel woofer for watching movies and your favorite videos. It also comes with a 3-mic studio array microphone for all these video conferences.

Best buy

Apple Macbook Pro 13 inch 2020

A smaller version of the beloved MacBook Pro, this 13-inch laptop isn’t even burdened by a butterfly keyboard and features a backlit Magic Keyboard. However, it also comes with four USB-C Thunderbolt 3 ports, 16 GB of RAM, 512 GB of storage, a Touch ID and Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 card, and a fast Intel 10th Generation Core i5 processor. A perfect mid-range laptop, it’s also useful for editing videos and photos, making it easy to play light games.

Best buy

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2

This lightweight and slim Chromebook features an Intel Celeron processor, 4 GB of RAM, and 64 GB of solid-state drive, but the show’s protagonist is a bright and colorful full HD 13.3 inch QLED display. With Android and Google Assistant support, you can use voice to control voice. It also supports Wi-Fi 6, which speeds up your browsing of the Internet.

Best buy

Samsung Galaxy Pro 360 Laptop

A thin, convertible laptop with a 13.3-inch Super AMOLED touch display, the Samsung Galaxy Pro is beautifully designed and finished in shiny, shiny Mystic Navy aluminum. Intel 11th Generation Core i7 processor, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB storage, free upgrade to the latest Windows 11 OS, two regular USB-C ports and one for Thunderbolt 4. On this laptop, the battery life can last up to 16 hours, which is a high rate for multitasking thinking games, watching movies and videos, and multiple browser tabs.

Lenovo

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen9 Laptop

Yes, this is the 9th generation of the Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Carbon. And thankfully, you’ll get all the great features that make this a solid choice for your business laptop. This ultra-portable model comes with an 11th generation Intel Core i7 vPro processor, 8 GB of RAM, 256 GB of storage, a Windows 10 Pro 65 OS, and integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics. There is also a suite of Think Shield security solutions and a fingerprint reader to keep your data safe, and the 16:10 display is slightly higher than the standard screen.

Best buy

Lenovo Yoga 9i14 laptop

The Lenovo Yoga i9 compact and convertible laptop features a magnificent 11th generation Intel Core i7 quad-core processor, 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage. It also features a 14-inch full HD touchscreen display and a generous backlit keyboard, as well as an upgraded speaker system with two woofers and a custom tweeter, and Dolby Atmos speaker system software. increase.

Microsoft

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go

This well-designed portable laptop from Microsoft is the most streamlined laptop option in the Surface family. With a 12.4-inch display with an aspect ratio of 3: 2, this basic, rugged machine is available in three colors and weighs only 2.45 pounds. This special deal includes an Intel Core i5 processor, 8 GB of RAM, and 128 GB of storage, but you can upgrade to 256 GB for an additional $ 150. It has a wealth of ports with USB Type-A and USB-C ports, along with a front camera and fingerprint reader for added security.

Microsoft

Microsoft Surface Go 2

This second Surface Go 2 iteration has a larger screen, fewer bezels, a 10.5-inch touchscreen, upgraded battery life, and Dolby audio all on such a small 2-in-1 laptop. Offers. The more expensive version comes with an Intel Pentium Gold 4425Y processor, 8 GB of RAM, 128 GB of storage, and an Intel UHD Graphics 615 graphics card. You can get a 4GB version with 64GB of storage for $ 100 cheaper. Note: The Go 2 doesn’t come with a type case cover, but you can add one for an additional $ 130.

Best buy

Microsoft Surface Pro 7

This Microsoft bundle includes a Surface Pro 7 convertible laptop, a black Surface Pro Signature type cover in Office color, and a Surface pen. This laptop has an Intel Core i5 processor, 8 GB of RAM, and 178 GB of storage. It also has both a USB-C port and a USB-A port for easy connection, with a 12.3-inch HD screen with an aspect ratio of 3: 2.

HP

HP Pavilion Aero

Part of HP’s more budget-focused Pavili Online, Aero is a step-up, with a stylish body, a bright 13.3 inch 16:10 display, a backlit keyboard, and weighs only 2 pounds. At this significant price, you get an AMD Ryzen 7 processor, 16 GB of RAM, 512 GB of storage, a fingerprint reader, and about 11 hours of battery life.

HP

HP Chromebook x360

Another handy 2-in-1 Chromebook, this HPx360 offers basic computing features for $ 100 off. It comes with an Intel Celeron N4020 processor, 4 GB of RAM, 32 GB of storage, and a suitable 14-inch screen that can also be used as a tablet. It also has a 13 hour battery life, perfect for traveling.

HP

HP Envy 17t

Make this Black Friday bigger or go home with this great looking desktop alternative with a 17.3-inch display. The Envy 17t has an 11th generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8 GB of RAM, and 512 GB of storage, all housed in this sleek silver body. There are many ports on both sides of the laptop, including Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 wireless connections.

MSI

MSIG F63 Gaming Laptop

Although not as flashy as some of the more powerful gaming laptops, this base model, the MSI GF63, does its job with powerful performance and a price of just under $ 500. Inside, you’ll find an Intel Core i5-10300H processor, 8 GB of RAM, and 256 GB of storage. The 15.6-inch display is crisp and bright, and you can get decent graphics from the Nvidia GeForce 1050 TI GPU.

Acer

Acer Predator Triton 500 Gaming Laptop

This flagship gaming laptop from Acer is premium in many ways, starting with an all-metal chassis (no plastic here) and a 15.6-inch Full HD display with a 300Hz refresh rate for next-generation gaming. You’ll also get an Intel Core i7-10750H processor, 16 GB of RAM, 512 GB of storage, and a burning GeForce RTX 2080 super GPU for ridiculous graphics.

Best buy

Razer Blade 15 Advanced Gaming Laptop

Start your game with this significantly discounted Blade 15 Advanced laptop from Razer. Equipped with an edge-to-edge 4K OLED 15.6-inch screen and RGB backlit keyboard, 10th generation Intel Core i7-10875H processor, 16 GB RAM, 1 TB solid state drive, save large amounts of data quickly increase. data. It also has an HDMI output so you can connect it to any HDTV or monitor.

