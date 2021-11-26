Free Google Nest Hub for this Pixel 6 Black Friday transaction at Carphone Warehouse





The Google Pixel 6 smartphone is only a month old, but this year’s Black Friday phones already have some great deals.

One of the new offers is from Carphone Warehouse (now part of Currys, the new home for mobile phones in the UK). Currently, if you buy a 128GB mobile phone without a SIM, you’ll get a free Google Nest Hub (2nd generation) smart display worth 54.99. 599.

The provider also offers free delivery, and if you order by 9 pm tonight, you can expect your smartphone to arrive at your home in 3-5 days.

The site’s Black Friday promotion, which ends next Tuesday (November 30th), covers all three colors (black, gray, and coral) of the new Google Pixel 6.

The Google Nest Hub offer is offered as part of a wide range of transactions at Carphone Warehouse / Currys Black Friday. This includes 200GB of data for 35 (49 prepayments) per month and the 40-off iPhone 12 for Samsung Galaxy Buds2 earphones.

With a 7-inch touch screen, the Google Nest Hub is perfect for most living rooms and kitchens, playing music, checking the weather forecast, listening to news reports, and watching YouTube with simple Hey Google voice commands. You can do it.

It also works seamlessly with the new Google Pixel 6, which came alongside the Apple iPhone 13 last month as one of the hottest mobile phones of the year.

The Pixel 6 runs on the latest Android 12 software and has a stunning new look. The module that holds the 50MP camera setup now works along the entire width of the back. The new Tensor chipset and refresh rates up to 120Hz keep its performance smooth and feature a stunning 6.4-inch OLED display.

I recently tested the Google Pixel 6 Pro (849 RRP) and found it to be a great phone that represents an exciting evolution of the series.

However, in a complete review of the Pixel 6 Pro, I noted that those who can’t afford the extra 250 for the Pro version are likely to be happy with the standard Pixel 6 model (599 RRP). .. Some of those features are duplicated.

Pixel6 Black Friday Deals

That’s not the only Google Pixel 6 deals we’ve seen so far. You can also find more information across the Black Friday Phone Deals page. Here are the top Google Pixel 6 deals we’ve found so far:

Other Pixel 6 Black Friday Deals EE: 10 GB of data, unlimited minutes and text | 45 times a month, 30 prepayments for a 24-month plan. Free Xbox Series S and 3-month Xbox Game Pass. iD Mobile: Unlimited Data, Minutes, Text | 35. 99 Monthly 29.99, Prepaid 29.99, 24-month Plan (usually 1 day delivery) 3: Half price for 6 months, Unlimited Data, Minutes, Text | 27 Monthly 4 times (54 times from the 7th month), 29 times in advance for the 24-month plan. Mobiles.co.uk: 105GB of data, unlimited minutes and text | 26 times a month, 55 prepayments on the Vodafone network (105 prepayments), 24-month plan Read more on Black Friday

Our team of technical writers and professionals covers all aspects of this year’s Black Friday and offers you the best deals and offers every day. Therefore, if you want to save money on your phone, TV, earphones, etc., check the next page.

Need help finding a good tech discount this weekend? Here is a detailed guide to 21 must-see Black Friday trading you don’t want to wait for.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.radiotimes.com/technology/black-friday/pixel-6-free-google-nest-hub-black-friday/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos