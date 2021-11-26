



Two-day test at Jerez Circuit-Angel Nieto is one of the MOTULFIM Superbike World Championships on the track as Alvaro Bautista completes the first few days of track action after returning to Aruba.it Racing-Ducati costume. Finished for the rider. In the two-day test, Voglista took part in the course with Nicolo Brega, Lorenzo Baldassarri and Baatin Sofogle all on World SSP machines.

Just days after the end of the 2021 season in Indonesia, Bautista returned to the bike, but this time it’s the Ducati Panigale V4R, the first to return to Ducati since the end of the 2019 season. Bautista spent two years at Honda before returning to Ducati in 2022 with Michael Ruben Rinaldi.

After spending two years on the Honda CBR1000RR-R, Bautista readjusted the two-day test on the Ducati Panigale V4R to fit his life. Bautista’s goal during the test was to keep the Spaniards on the track Wednesday afternoon and Thursday to continue adapting to his bike due to the difference between the Ducati and Honda bikes.

The Spanish rider completed a total of 96 laps on the second day in Jerez, setting a best lap time of 1’39.119. This time around 0.5 seconds later than the pole time of Toprak Razgatoriogle (Pattaya Maha and Brix World SBK) in the 2021 Spanish round. The conditions when the lap time is recorded are very different.

The Aruba.it racing team was on track at the World SSP as they first tasted the Ducati Panigale V2 machine that Nicolo Brega will use in the 2022 season following the switch from Moto2 ™. Ducati has returned to the championship for the first time since 2007, bringing the Panigale V2 to the championship, and Brega is competing for the Aruba.it racing team. Brega completed 61 laps in Jerez, continuing to make adjustments to the World SSP machine, with a best lap time of 1’42.952 seconds.

Brega, who discussed the test, said: It was our first test, but it was a really good feeling. Everyone really went well. For me, this was the most important thing for us. Also, I felt good about the bike. Yesterday, I was a little shocked because the chassis, engine, everything changed. It was hard, but it was a lot better today and I felt good. I’m happy with this test. “

Bulega has begun preparations for the 2022 season by testing the engine of the MV Agusta F3 800 on the chassis of the MV Agusta F3 675, which was used in the World SSP and won the race with the MV Agusta Corse Clienti joining the track. And the podium. The 2021 rider Niki Turi went well through the two-day test as he tested some new components of the team and brought a continuity element to the team’s testing. Turi was hit by a crash in the final corner of Jerez on the second day, but was okay and was able to continue his testing program.

Vogl has joined two riders who have experienced the first taste of World SSP with Lorenzo Baldassarri and Baatin Sofogle in collaboration with the MV Agusta Corse client team. Sofuoglu participated in the WorldSSP300 for four years and took part in a test to get used to the bigger bike, with eight podiums and four victories in two full seasons. Baldassarri won his first WorldSSP action after spending eight seasons in Moto2 ™, winning five wins and twelve podiums. The purpose of the Italian rider was to take a Pirelli tire test. The MV Agusta trio completed a total of 69 laps between the two bikes with a best lap time of 1’43.292.

Lap time provided by Jerez Circuit

