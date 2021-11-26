Google accidentally leaks a new pixel design shock





Google’s next smartphone seems to miss one of the most important features of the Pixel 6s.

One of the key features of the Pixel 6 Pro (pictured) isn’t in the Pixel 6a.

GOOGLE MORE FROM FORBES Google quietly adds exclusive Pixel 6 features to older smartphones ByPaul Monckton

Google’s Pixel 6 series marks a major shift to premium flagship smartphones. Some of the features of the Pixel 6s are expected to be incorporated into the company’s next-generation mid-range mobile phone, the Pixel 6a. Unfortunately, there is one important feature that doesn’t seem to cut.

According to a new report from 9To5Google, the unreleased Pixel 6a will return to its 12.2 megapixel main camera, which is based on the same aging Sony IMX363 image sensor as the Pixel 3. It shocks potential Pixel 6a customers who want to achieve the same photo quality as Pixel 6 at a discounted price.

This information comes from the latest version of the Google Camera app, which includes the code that references IMX363 and the following Pixel 6a camera specifications.

12.2MP main camera and Sony IMX363 12MP ultra wide camera and Sony IMX3868 megapixel selfie camera and Sony IMX355

Previous Pixel smartphones relied heavily on computational photography rather than state-of-the-art camera hardware to produce superior results. But this all changed with the launch of the Pixel 6, which replaced the aging 12.2 megapixel main camera of the Pixel 5s with a brand new 50 megapixel model and significantly improved quality.

Not all bad news for the Pixel 6a, but according to the same report, the smartphone inherits the Google Tensor GS101 processor from the Pixel 6. It is built into most of the powerful machine learning-based features of our flagship product.

If you need to buy a pixel from an earlier model, the Pixel 6a offers powerful, cost-effective performance, if not the best camera Google has to offer.

Follow @paul_monckton on Instagram

FORBES Details Amazon Gives Millions of Users Reasons to Quit Google Photos By Paul Monckton

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/paulmonckton/2021/11/25/google-accidentally-leaks-new-pixel-design-shock/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos