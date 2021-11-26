Black Friday MacBook Deals





The biggest shopping time of the year is here. Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday are full of sales, and the MacBook has a lot of great deals. But how can you be sure to find the best deal? We are here to help you.

Apple’s MacBook Air and MacBook Pro will make special people very happy this holiday season. If you want to buy a new laptop as a gift, you can find a deal and save a few dollars. For reference, the regular price of the standard configuration of MacBook Air and MacBook Pro is as follows.

ModelPriceSpecificationsMacBook Air $ 999M1, 8 core CPU, 7 core GPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSDMacBook Air $ 1,249M1, 8 core CPU, 8 core GPU, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD 13 inch MacBookPro $ 1,299M1, 8 core CPU, 8 core GPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD 13-inch MacBookPro $ 1,499M1, 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD 14-inch MacBookPro $ 1,999M1 Pro, 8-core CPU, 14-core GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD 14-inch MacBookPro $ 2,499M1 Pro, 10 Core CPU, 16 core GPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD 16 inch MacBook Pro $ 2,499M1 Pro, 10 core CPU, 16 core GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD 16 inch MacBook Pro $ 2,699M1 Pro, 10 core CPU, 16 core GPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD 16 inch MacBookPro $ 3,499M1 Max, 10 Core CPU, 32 Core GPU, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSDBlack Friday MacBook Deals from Apple

Apple does not offer discounted prices on any of its products. However, if you make a purchase during a shopping event starting November 26, Apple will provide you with a gift card. Buy a MacBook Air or 13-inch MacBook Pro to get a $ 100 Apple Gift Card. Unfortunately, 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models are excluded from this event.

If you want to buy at Apple and don’t buy anywhere else, consider shopping at Apple’s Refurbished and Clearance store. There are no additional discounts on Black Friday, but you can save over $ 150 depending on the laptop you choose. Refurbished Macs are as good as new and come with a full warranty.

MacBook Air: Black Friday Deals

B & H Photo Video sells the M1 MacBook Air for the lowest ever price of $ 729 as part of the Thanksgiving deal zone. The sale ends just before the migdnight ET.

Costco has also discounted the M1 MacBook Air by $ 200 from the 256GB model, reducing the price to $ 800. (You don’t have to be a member to take advantage of this transaction.) And Amazon sells the 512GB model for $ 1,099 with a savings of $ 150.

$ 849.99

free

$ 997.95

$ 999.00

free

13-inch MacBook Pro: Black Friday Deals

The 13-inch MacBook Pro comes in two options, 256GB and 512GB, and is available at discounts of $ 100 or $ 150 at many retailers. Amazon sells the 256GB model for $ 1,199 ($ ​​100 off) and the 512GB model for $ 1,299 ($ ​​200 off). This is the best deal ever.

$ 1,199.00

free

B & H Photo

$ 1199.00

free

$ 1299.00

free

$ 1299.99

free

14 inch MacBook Pro: Black Friday Deals

Apple’s new Pro Laptop was released in October, but there aren’t many deals. Amazon prices fluctuate between regular prices and $ 50 off, and B & H Photo offered $ 100 off in early November, but that sale has ended so far. The regular price of Amazon’s silver model is $ 50 off, but it can never be lower.

$ 1999

B & H Photo and Video

$ 1999

out of service

free

16 inch MacBook Pro: Black Friday Deals

Apple’s new Pro laptop was released in October with a 14-inch model, and you can’t find many deals about it. Amazon basically offers a discount of $ 50, which is the regular price.

$ 2,498.91

free

$ 2499

$ 2499.00

free

MacBook purchase advice

The MacBook Air or 13-inch MacBook Pro is the laptop available to most consumers. It offers a great combination of price and performance. Apple’s most affordable laptop is the $ 999 MacBook Air, which you might find for $ 100 off, and perhaps more.

The 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros are designed for professional users who demand a lot of processors and graphics. These laptops were just released in October, so there aren’t many deals, if any. At best, you’ll find a deal with a $ 100 discount.

If you’re not sure which MacBook to buy, there’s a guide with recommendations for different use cases.

Keep in mind that many third-party retailers sell Intel-based MacBooks. Apple no longer uses Intel processors on laptops, and these Intel models are out of date. For example, Best Buy Black Friday transactions on Apple laptops offer discounts of over $ 500 from regular prices, all of which are Intel-based models that Apple no longer manufactures. Find the M1, M1 Pro, or M1 Max processor for the latest information.

If you have an Apple Card, use it with Apple Pay. Get 3% cash back on purchases made through the Apple Store and 2% cash back on all other purchases made using Apple Pay. If you use a physical Apple Card, you will only get a 1% refund.

If your recipients plan to use their MacBook frequently on the go, consider purchasing Apple Care +, Apple’s extended warranty. It sums up to two accidental damage protection incidents every 12 months, each with $ 99 for screen damage or external enclosure damage, or $ 299 for other damage. It is subject to the charge. It also includes 24/7 priority access technical support.

Other Apple Black Friday Deals

The Romans have covered technology since the early 1990s. His career began with MacUser and has worked for MacAddict, Mac | Life and TechTV.

