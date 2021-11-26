Cryptographic mining hacks target Google Cloud accounts!This is what the company recommends





Search engine giants have announced that cryptocurrency mining hackers have turned their attention to Google Cloud consumers. Technology companies have confirmed that most compromised cloud accounts are involved in cryptocurrency theft.

(Photo: Photo by Dan Kitwood / Getty Images) A ​​visual representation of the digital cryptocurrency Bitcoin held in London, England on December 7, 2017. Cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin have achieved unprecedented growth in 2017, despite remaining highly volatile. Full-scale digital currencies are divided among financial institutions and currently have a market capitalization of approximately US $ 175 billion, but the crypto sector continues to grow.

As a result, Google’s cybersecurity action team has released a report describing mining hacking content in compromised cloud accounts.

At present, the cryptocurrency market is expanding further as more investors arrive. Many companies, such as Tesla, have begun investing in a variety of digital coins, believing that these blockchain tokens will bring long-term economic benefits.

Recently, TechTimes reported the arrival of a new crypto project called The Lord of the Rings. Meanwhile, El Salvador has announced that it wants to create the first Bitcoin city.

All these details show how the crypto industry can grow further. However, its success also attracts cybercriminals and other malicious attackers.

Cryptographic hackers target Google Cloud

According to the latest report from The Guardian, nearly 100% of compromised Google Cloud accounts are related to cryptocurrency theft.

“86% of the compromised Google Cloud instances were used to perform cryptocurrency mining, a commercial activity that consumes a lot of cloud resources,” said the search engine giant.

In Google’s latest cybersecurity report, the company explained why current crypto mining hacks are so disturbing. According to the company, hackers were able to deploy cryptocurrency mining hacking software in just 22 seconds.

What Google recommends

At this point, Google is advising cloud consumers to take the usual security measures they’ve been proposing for other services over the past few years.

This includes using two-factor authentication and signing up for the search engine giant’s Work Safer Security program. You can view this link for more information.

Meanwhile, PYMNTS reported that hackers are also paying attention to small blockchain investors via mobile gadgets. At this point, as the crypto industry expands, people may still see more malicious campaigns.

