



Google has added features to the Pixel 2 series to allow Pixel devices to recognize songs playing nearby. This feature automatically displays the title of the mysterious song on the lock screen, but currently there is no easy way to track the music you want to listen to again later.

This is subject to change in future updates for features like Shazam. 9to5Google has found new evidence in Android System Intelligence that the new Favorites tab is heading towards Google’s Pixel smartphone. Android System Intelligence is designed to manage smart features of Pixel smartphones such as live translation, playing, etc.

Disassembling the app reveals that Google is working on a future redesign. When this change is implemented, you’ll see two tabs in the bar at the bottom of Pixel’s music detection feature.This is the current reverse time series feed[履歴]Means to be a tab.

[履歴]All songs displayed on the tab will have a heart icon next to them. You can choose to add the entry to your favorites list by simply tapping the heart icon. Alternatively, tap the note next to the song title on the lock screen, or[再生中]You can also include songs in your favorites by tapping the notification heart icon.

It’s unclear when the new tab will appear in the bottom bar of the feature. That said, 9to5Google claims to have enabled favorites in the latest version of Android System Intelligence for the Pixel 6. Dedicated tabs may first appear on Google’s best Android smartphones released this year.

