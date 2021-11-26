Black Friday’s Cheapest Nintendo Switch Ever





The Nintendo Switch has just dropped to the lowest seasonal sales price so far. Demand remains high on this Black Friday as competition for Nintendo’s hybrid gaming consoles intensifies. It didn’t stop eBay from lowering prices to new lows.

It’s currently down to 239.99 on eBay. Elsewhere, it’s currently 259.99 in Argos, but some sites only offer consoles as part of larger bundle transactions.

Black Friday’s Best Nintendo Switch Trading Ever Nintendo Switch Console with Improved Battery Life | 299.99 259.99 239.99

Transaction Details: eBay lists consoles as reduced from 299.99 to 239.99. Elsewhere, the console is listed at 259.99. Either way, this is the cheapest price I’ve ever seen.

Why we chose it: Nintendo Switch is a great multipurpose gaming console. It can be used as a console connected to a portable game console or TV. Great for travel and families. It also has a huge range of games, there is something for everyone.

Why buy a Nintendo Switch?

With the recent release of the Nintendo Switch OLED, Nintendo’s impressive console is once again in the limelight. Like a regular console, it was great during testing. A complete review of the Nintendo Switch OLED gave the multipurpose console a four and a half star rating.

When it comes to the games available, from the very popular Animal Crossing: New Horizons to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Dark Souls Remaster, Mario’s titles and retro favorite libraries continue to grow. There is something for you too. For more titles, take a look at the best Nintendo Switch games overview or follow the purchase link below.

Nintendo Switch OLED Nintendo

Other Nintendo Switch Deals Nintendo Switch Neon Blue / Red, Mario Kart 8 Free Download, 3 Months Nintendo Switch Online Subscription | Argos, Berry, Nintendo Store 316.97 259.99 (56.98 or 18% Save)

Deals: This Nintendo Switch bundle, which combines the console with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, offers a 55% discount and an additional 3 months of free Nintendo Switch online membership. Up to that 259.99.

Why we chose it: If you’re a Mario Kart fan, this is the best deal currently taking place on Switch.

Our game editor, Rob Leane, said this Nintendo Switch deal is currently at the top of the podium. It’s not because it includes a fun racing game called Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Offering unparalleled value along with a truly amazing game (which keeps you and your companions entertained for hours), this deal will be a great way to get a Nintendo Switch on this Black Friday. ..

Tesco also sells this bundle for just 239. However, this transaction is limited to Clubcard owners only.

Nintendo Switch OLED, Pokemon Shining Pearl, SanDisk 256GB Memory Card Bundle | Currys 392.98379 (13.98 or 3.5% savings)

Deals: Up to 379, this bundle offers a console paired with an SD card and Pokemon Shining Pearl. It’s not the cheapest one out there, but it’s a great option for Pokemon fans and anyone who needs a machine with additional memory.

Why we chose it: As it is still this year, there aren’t many OLED switch deals. As a result, finding a console that is in stock and included in the bundle of games you really need is a win.

Rob Leane, the game editor at RadioTimes.com, was also a big fan of the deal. He told us what shouldn’t be loved with this Black Friday bundle? Nintendo Switch OLED is the best version of Switch. Pokemon Shining Pearl is a long-awaited remake. Not only does the SanDisk memory card have 256GB of storage space (it should be sufficient for all your gaming needs), but it’s also adorned with cute illustrations of Mario superstars! Indeed, this Nintendo Switch deal is one of the best.

