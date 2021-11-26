Black Friday Google Pixel 6 Deals for 2021: Best Offer Ever





The Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro are recent additions to the search engine lineup and will be available in late October 2021. This leaves both in an unstable state. Are these devices too new for Black Friday discounts?

Many retailers are now starting to sell Black Friday early. Due to the large savings event set at the end of the month, the time from the start of a Google Pixel 6 transaction to Black is not very long. Friday itself.

Still, these newly released devices already have some impressive discounts. This could include a fairly strong offer on both the Pixel 6 and Pro this year.

But given the fact that Google has made a surprisingly successful launch and the inventory issues that plague the smartphone world, both Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro actually see a dramatic price cut. You may have a hard time.

Below are the best deals, expectations, alternative devices, and everything in between for Black Friday’s Google Pixel 6 to date.

Google Pixel 6 Deals in the US: Google Pixel 6 Deals in the UK: Black Friday When is 2021?

This year’s Black Friday event will be open on Friday, November 26th. This is followed by Cyber ​​Monday, with additional sales on Monday, November 29th.

The event doesn’t start until the end of the month, but many retailers grow sales faster. Sales are expected to increase further as work is done by November.

Best Google Pixel 6 Deals Right Now

Early Black Friday Sale

(Image credit: TechRadar / John McCann) Are there any Google Pixel 6 deals on this Black Friday?

As mentioned above, it’s difficult to predict whether the Google Pixel 6 or 6 Pro will be traded this year. Pre-order transactions were very strong in both the US and the UK and ran out of large inventories.

What’s more, mobile phones rarely get big discounts on the verge of launch. However, this does not guarantee the appearance of these handsets.

Google was able to easily decide to take advantage of the discounts by taking advantage of the recent popularity of this new mobile phone. This is in line with the significant discounts on major devices, as Google has seen in the last few years.

The biggest question of whether Google Pixel 6 will be available on Black Friday is about inventory. Currently, it takes time for certain colors to arrive, so certain storage sizes and colors are discounted, and other colors may be delayed.

Tips for finding Google Pixel 6 on Black Friday this week

Buying a new smartphone during Black Friday is a great way to realize significant savings, but it can also be quite stressful when many things are done. That’s why we’re here to help with some important tips!

1. Know what you need: Pre-planning really helps on Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday. If you know which of the two Pixel 6 devices you need, which carrier or network you’re looking for, and what plan you’re looking for, this can help you focus and not get stuck in a large number of offers.

2. Consider early investment: You may want to keep deferring your purchase. I’m sure there will be better ones later, but if you find a price that you really like, especially if you have inventory issues, I recommend buying it. Look this year.

Of course, don’t just buy something because you feel you have to do it, but don’t fall into the trap of “there’s something better”-it caught us earlier!

3. Pay attention to all options. Different networks and carriers can save money by using different types of plans and promotions. Consider everything.

In the United States, trade-in and switch promotions are often the best way to save money, and carriers like Verizon are taking them seriously at this point. In the UK, you’ll see cashbacks, gift cards, SIM-free savings and other promotions you didn’t consider.

Will Google Pixel 6 be delivered on time?

This year’s Black Friday is fraught with a problem we’ve never seen before: a large inventory shortage. For many Big Tech products, you’ll find that delivery is significantly delayed or the product is simply out of stock.

This is due to the global shortage of key components affecting everything from the iPhone to the PS5 to gaming computers. Despite being a brand new smartphone, the Google Pixel 6 is already on the list of devices with inventory issues.

This means that if you make a purchase during Black Friday, there can be a long delay between the date of your order and the delivery. However, certain colors and storage sizes can result in shorter delivery times, as do large retailers such as Verizon, Best Buy, and Currys.

Google Pixel 6 or 6 Pro: Which one is likely to feature this Black Friday?

Google has launched two devices (Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro) instead of just one in the 6 series. Both offer excellent packaging, but it’s hard to tell which one works better than Black Friday.

It is usually cheap devices that get big discounts during these sales periods. Samsung, Apple, OnePlus, Google, and all the well-known companies tend to focus on midrange and low-cost devices.

This means that Google is likely to pay attention to the regular Google Pixel 6 during Black Friday. However, this does not mean that the Pixel 6 Pro will be a no-show.

With so many retailers in both the UK and the US, we don’t expect a significant price cut on the Google Pixel 6 Pro as transactions are made on both devices.

An alternative device to watch out for this Black Friday:

iPhone 13: Apple’s latest launch is likely to be one of the biggest opportunities for Black Friday sales this year. The four iPhone 13 devices are not only Apple’s best option, but also some of the best devices on the market as a whole.

Due to its popularity, the iPhone 13 series is expected to be featured in transactions from most major retailers. It’s very different in style, design, and features from the Google Pixel 6, but it’s a great choice for all.

Samsung Galaxy S21: Samsung Galaxy S21 will probably be the next best choice for anyone interested in Google Pixel 6. It’s a powerful Android device and you’re likely to get a discount this year.

In fact, next to the iPhone 13, this is expected to be the most popular discount option for retailers. If you don’t get the Google Pixel 6 discount, we recommend checking in to the Galaxy S21 family.

OnePlus 9: The OnePlus 9 is a device that hasn’t received as much attention as its competitors, but it’s a really great option. Similar in functionality and price to the Pixel 6, OnePlus 9 offers a very similar package.

What’s more, OnePlus is very consistently discounted compared to Black Friday, directly from both the brand’s website and well-known retailers.

