One Last Walk Football Georgia Institute of Technology Yellow Jacket





One Last Walk: Jimon Brooks looks back on his journey from walk-on to scholarship, starter at Georgia Institute of Technology

Andy Demetra (voice of yellow jacket) | Inside the chart

The legend of Jimon Brooks began with getting lost on the way to his first practice.

It’s an ominous way to start a career, but Brooks admits the truth. In August 2016, he headed to Georgia Institute of Technology for his first pre-season practice. This is an ambitious walk-on that wants to prove to be useful as a smaller defensive tackle. Brooks hadn’t teamed up yet, but if he was acquitted in the next few days, he won the spot. After sliding the pad and the # 72 practice jersey, he took a walk from the Georgia Institute of Technology locker room. I was hoping to find the rest of his (hopefully) future teammates milling on the Grantfield lawn.

The panic began immediately when Brooks burned in the sun in August and stared at the fields in the sky. If there was a cricket at Bobby Dodd Stadium, he would have heard it.

Brooks said he had to do something in the training room, so he was a little late to practice.

He wandered around the changing room. I finally found someone and wondered where I was.

The helpful staff eventually led Brooks to the Rose Bowl practice area, where he achieved it on time (and was never wise with the Tex coach). It was an ominous start, but it was also a strange start for Sandersville, Georgia, who took a longer way to reach the field than anyone else. After starting his career as a true walk-on, Brooks, 6 feet 1 inch, 286 pounds, ends it as a two-year starter, multiple captains, trivia quiz answers, and durable anchors. Of the Georgia Institute of Technology’s line of defense. Hell will finally make its debut in White & Gold this Saturday with a clean, old-fashioned hatred for Georgia (Eastern Standard Time 12:00 pm, Legend Sports Georgia Institute of Technology Sports Network).

When he laid the foundations for his program over the last three years, head coach Jeff Collins says he can’t think of an avatar that has better team values ​​than Brooks.

He turned his attitude, his attitude, his competitiveness, and how he participated in the process into a pro-professional. According to Collins, there have been some games this season where he was the best player on the field, but it’s not a small job coming from where he came.

The praise is repeated by defense coordinator Andrew Soccer. Andrew Soccer has selected Brooks as one of the most stable players of the season this week. The sixth-year senior started 10 of the Techs 11 games, recording 28 tackles, 1.5 tackles losses, and forced fumbles. He could also lead the yellow jacket in the number of scratches and scratches on the helmet. This is proof that his work has eaten up the double team and closed the gap.

[There are] There are a lot of things that linebackers and second level groups may have that don’t show up in the statistics sheet. He was a well-performing, fighting, and sometimes full-conference caliber player, and he played at his best, Mr. Soccer said.

The glamorous suit is perfect for Brooks.

He said there was a lot of shock there as he was in the trench. It’s not always clean, but I try to make it as clean as possible.

He was also accustomed to making it unobtrusive. Brooks, who graduated from Washington County High School and led the Golden Hawks to runner-up, struggled to get the attention of the recruitment. Scholars did not matter if he graduated as a Salutatorian in the Washington County class – but he estimates he was still 510 by his senior years. He recalls that his best offer was from the NAIA and Division III schools. Instead, he enrolled at Georgia Institute of Technology with the goal of joining former teammate AJ Gray in a yellowjacket.

Aside from the hiccups on the first day, Brooks formed a team, but during his first three years he provided few hints on future play time. He wore a red shirt in 2016. He appeared in one game in 2017 and played several snaps in the second half of the Georgia Institute of Technology explosion in North Carolina. He didn’t play at all in 2018. He seemed destined to follow the fate of so many walk-ons.

With the arrival of Collins in December 2018, Brooks has a new opportunity to prove himself. He impressed him and his defensive line coach Larry Night with his efforts and consistency in spring practice.

He got better and better and continued to understand what he needed to do in terms of strength, strength and flexibility. [and] When it comes to explosiveness, he said he can contribute at a high level.

Since then, Brooks has been a fixture on the Collins Above the Line Chart and has become the flagship of the Rotation Player to Tex 3 Technique Nose Harness. In July 2020, Collins surprised him with both scholarships and history and had him number 0 on his first yellowjacket (NCAA approved in the spring that football teams assign 0 as a jersey number). Did). Collins gave it to him in favor of the fact that he had zero stars and scholarship offers coming out of high school.

After graduating with a degree in economics in May 2020, Brooks decided to rematch his additional COVID year at the end. He played this year earning 12 credits for a second undergraduate course in History, Technology and Society. His classes are held only on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and Brooks enjoys a more immersive football experience this fall.

Everyone prepares for the lesson, always seeing something interesting. You just sit there and they look like, don’t you get a class? And you, no, I graduated, he will start to laugh.

Brooks has played in all 33 Yellowjacket games since 2019 (starting 22 games) after playing only one game in the first three seasons. His contribution was widely acclaimed this month when he was nominated for the Barsworth Trophy and was awarded annually to the current or previous top walk-on of college football.

Reliability can feel like a compliment to the inside out of a sport. It does not necessarily mean that the player is talented. But Knight knows what the Brooks example means for his defensive line room.

When you come to see him practicing, it looks exactly like he sees in the game. And that’s why he can come and go, Knight said.

His last chance to go is this Saturday, when Brooks will be honored as part of the senior class of the country’s fourth smallest Power-5 program. Technically, Brooks decided to come back after attending the Senior Day ceremony last December. Due to COVID restrictions, his family was unable to join him in the field.

That wouldn’t be a Saturday issue. There, Brooks, the third of six boys, expects a vast group from Thundersville to cheer him on. Ketchup BBQ, a family restaurant in Tennille, Georgia, is usually lively on weekends, with pulled pork and scratch-made ketchup-based barbecue sauces attracting customers from all over Washington County. We will be closed this weekend due to a serious shortage of Brooks staff. Saturday’s cheering section includes younger brothers Camian, Habin, and Jabari, who recently won the Southern Conference freshman honor as an aggressive lineman at Samford University. My brothers Kelly and Kalekin, who played with Mercer and Penn, may also be there. This group also includes Brooks walk-on pioneers. Twenty-seven years before arriving at Georgia Institute of Technology, his dad Kelly Senior walked in Auburn as a fullback.

Despite the struggle of Georgia Institute of Technology, the soft-spoken, self-proclaimed country boy says he has no regrets about his final season.

It’s an honor to be with my teammates. They allow me to go out on the field, so why don’t I try my best to chase the ball? Brooks said.

The chase ends on Saturday, with Jimon Brooks finally heading back to Grantfield.

This time, hell knows where he is going.

