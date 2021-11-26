The Google Pixel Buds A Series is the Best Price Ever — Only $ 79 on Black Friday





Google’s Pixel Buds A series is one of the best wireless earphone top picks. And thanks to this early Black Friday deal, they are at the highest price ever.

The Google Pixel Buds A series is now available on Best Buy for $ 79. This is the cheapest price ever. These wireless buds usually retail for $ 99, which saves $ 20.

This is one of the best Black Friday headphones deals you can get right now.

If sold out, Verizon sells at the same price.

Google Pixel Buds Black Friday Deals

The Pixel Buds A series is the third generation model of the Pixel Buds. It has a 12mm driver that connects wirelessly to your device via Bluetooth 5.0 for high quality sound. On the other hand, an adaptive sound that intuitively adjusts the volume according to the surrounding conditions.

It does not have a noise canceling function, but it has an ergonomic fit and is hermetically sealed to block external noise.

In a review of the Pixel Buds A series, I liked the comfortable and lightweight design and excellent audio quality. We gave them an overall rating of 4 out of 5 and a co-signature of the Editor’s Choice Awards.

During the actual audio test, the reviewer found that the treble and mids were full and the bass was deep and heavy. Also, for phones, the bud dual microphones are perfect for phones and video conferences.

Overall, if you’re looking for earphones within a $ 100 budget, the Pixel Buds A series is a wise choice.

Black Friday 2021 is November 26th, and we expect to see many great deals on today’s most coveted technology. Bookmark Black Friday 2021’s great hubs for the best holiday discounts.

Best Google Pixel Buds A Series Deals Today

