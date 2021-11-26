Black Friday Apple Watch Deal 2021: All Models For Sale





The watch is approaching Black Friday and it’s time to win the Apple Watch. Whether you’re honest about shopping for yourself, you deserve it, or for someone special on your list, any Apple Watch fits that bill.

And all models, including Series 3, SE and Series 7, are already discounted for Black Friday.

Jacob Chlor / CNN

Our smartwatch budget choice Apple Watch SE enhances things with a more modern design, faster processor, and a set of more sophisticated sensors. SE provides better battery life and ultimately a more fluid experience. If you can live without the constant display and the ability to get blood oxygen readings, SE is the best choice. And it sees some strong fine discounts from many retailers.

The Apple Watch SE starts at $ 279 with a 40mm GPS variant, while Amazon’s silver aluminum case costs only $ 219. This is a huge $ 60 discount, the lowest price ever for a device. Best Buy is also comparable to the price. I haven’t seen a discount on the GPS + Cellular version of the Apple Watch SE yet, but I expect it to approach Friday.

Jacob Chlor / CNN

The latest and greatest Apple Watch wasn’t a big leap forward, but it’s the most feature-rich smartwatch. It can measure blood oxygen saturation, has an oversized constant display, and has advanced sensors for health measurement and activity tracking on the back, but the best news is that it supports fast charging.

Amazon can now discount $ 10 from 41mm GPS Series 7 and $ 379.99 for Green, Blue, Silver, or Product Red models, or $ 409.99 for midnight 45mm GPS Series 7 or Product Red from $ 429.99. ..

We expected a significant discount on all Series 7 models, including Black Friday cellular models.

Jacob Chlor / CNN

The entry-level Series 3 may not be the fastest, but you can still experience what you can do with the Apple Watch without compromise. It provides tight integration with the iPhone, activity tracking, and even heart rate monitoring. Currently, you can save $ 30 on both Wal-Mart Series 3 models.

Apple Watch Series 3 38mm ($ 169.99, initially $ 199.99; target.comorwalmart.com) Apple Watch Series 3 42mm ($ 199.99, initially $ 229.99; target.comorwalmart.com)

Nomadic products

Modern slim band

Do you already have an Apple Watch or want to stock up on some sweet bands to slide in and out? See below for the number of chargers, cables, stands and bands that are all discounted.

Sports band ($ 41.97, initially $ 59.95; nomadgoods.com)

We’ve been wearing this watch band for a few weeks and have been hooked on it. It’s waterproof, so it’s comfortable to wear every day and even during sweaty workouts. Needless to say, there are 5 different colors to suit your personal style.

Rugged band ($ 41.97, originally $ 59.95; nomadgoods.com)

If you’re looking for a watch band to survive the toughest adventures, or if you tend to opt for a more rugged look, this band is for you. The band is lightweight and flexible, so it fits comfortably on your wrist while maintaining oil resistance, water resistance and stain resistance.

Modern slim band ($ 48.97, initially $ 69.95; nomadgoods.com)

This pick from Nomad is offered in many fashion bands in three different leather tones to suit your style. Comfortable to wear every day, giving your tech wearable a sophisticated look.

Custom clear TPU band ($ 36, initially $ 40; casetify.com)

Add a little personal flair with this customizable band from Casetify. Add initials or names to the sides of this durable and flexible TPU band. Choose from 4 different band colors, 2 different font styles and 18 different text colors for a completely unique look.

Saffiano Leather Initial Apple Watch Band ($ 46.80, initially $ 52; casetify.com)

We love the look of leather watch bands, so it’s easy to combine your Apple Watch with Casetifys’ customizable options. Choose a baseband color, then choose two accent colors: the band and the smooth stripes that flow along the initials.

