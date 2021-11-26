Chatbots between tech projects featured in Robot Tour Guides, New National Gallery Showcase, Tech News News, Top Stories





Singapore-National Gallery Singapore’s exhibit list now includes robot tour guides and chatbots to help users get directions.

These are one of several technical projects currently on display at the Y-Lab Showcase, a museum area officially opened on Thursday (November 25th).

This area has technical prototypes designed by individuals and organizations with which the museum has recently partnered. The projects on display change every 6 months.

The Y-Lab Showcase currently has 11 projects, about half of which are being developed by the museum.

Includes Temi, a robot that can take visitors on a tour of exhibits, and Gallery Explorer, a museum app.

Temi has been deployed in the building’s DBS Singapore Gallery since September last year, with plans to expand its use to other galleries within the museum.

Gallery Explorer provides visitors with information about the museum’s artwork and features, especially self-guided audio tours.

Other projects used in the gallery are features of apps such as chatbots that can answer common questions asked by visitors.

The remaining prototypes of the Y-Lab Showcase have been tried, but have not yet been deployed in the gallery. For example, another chatbot is still under development to help visitors navigate the building by giving instructions.

The opening of the exhibition area is a milestone for the gallery initiative Y-Lab.

The Innovation Lab aims to help organizations and entrepreneurs launch and test art and technology projects.

These projects include projects aimed at supporting the work of artists and improving the experience of museum visitors.

In a speech Thursday, National Gallery Singapore Chief Executive Chong Siak Kingh said that many museums around the world already have their own innovation labs.

As one of the newest museums in the region, we believe there is a need and opportunity to create the next generation of innovation in the fields of art and culture, “she said.

“Therefore, we decided to take a step towards finding ways to incorporate as many innovations and technologies as possible into our work. Do as many experiments as you can.”

Gallery Explorer provides visitors with information about their artwork and features, and offers self-guided audio tours. ST photo: SAMUELANG

But Chung said the museum would not be able to do that on its own, emphasizing the importance of partnerships with other organizations.

“So we’re taking a step towards a very small baby,” she said.

She added that the Y-Lab Showcase is “our … the first step in our very long and continuous journey of innovation and creativity.”

Temi is one of 11 project houses by Y-Lab Showcase. ST photo: SAMUEL ANG

On Thursday, the gallery also launched an arts and technology startup program aimed at helping individuals and organizations develop projects.

Applicants’ suggestions will be reviewed by a panel of public and private gallery partners, with a final selection of up to 10 teams.

In particular, the selected team will receive a $ 5,000 grant for product prototyping and will showcase the project at the Y-Lab Showcase.

“A solution that demonstrates traction and expectations may receive additional funding to expand across the arts and culture sector, and beyond,” the gallery said in a statement.

Interested applicants will be able to submit their proposals by December 8th, and selected applicants will be announced in February next year.

