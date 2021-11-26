



Superliminal Group Therapy Razor1911 Free Download for PC Game Setup in Single Direct Link for Windows. It is an amazing adventure and indie game.

Superliminal Group Therapy Razor1911 PC Game 2021 Overview Superliminal is a first-person puzzle game based on forced perspective and optical illusions. The puzzles in this game give you a sense of the unexpected. Players need to change their perspective and think outside the box to wake up from the dream.

get up

As you fall asleep with the TV on at 3 a.m., you remember looking at the commercial for Dr. Pearce’s Somnasculpt dream therapy program. By the time you open your eyes, you’re already dreaming – the first stages of this beta program begin.

Realization is real

Explore a dream world where everything is just as it seems. Tread carefully as the world slowly unravels around you and sabotages your expectations. What you see is not always exactly what you get.

MAN VS . machine

In this full audio adventure, Dr. Glenn Pearce does his best to guide you home and out of the spectacle of dreams. However, his AI assistant is having a hard time fully understanding how you are here, and he has other plans for you.

Developer Comment

We’ve added extensive developer commentary throughout the game, so you can learn the secrets and history behind the game’s development.

Challenge mode

The overwhelming response from the Superliminal sprint community has inspired us to add a new Challenge mode, which will score you in each level on metrics like finish time, catches, and jumps.

Experimental workshop support

Superliminal Features Steam Workshop integration. Insert any 3D object into the game and play with mind-bending perspective tricks.

Technical specifications for this version Game version: Initial version Interface language: English Audio language: English Download / repackage group: Razor1911 Game file name: Superliminal_Group_Therapy_Razor1911.zip Game download size: 4.6 GBMD5SUM: eeb30f92b351eac31960bdbeca1939e3eac31960bdbeca1939

Before you start Superliminal Group Therapy Razor1911 free download, make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Windows minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system * Operating system: Windows 7 * Processor: 2.0 GHz * Memory: 4 GB RAM * Graphics: NVidia GTX 750 * DirectX: v10 * Storage: 12 GB Available space

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system * Operating system: Windows 10 * Processor: 2.4GHz * Memory: 8GB RAM * Graphics: Nvidia GTX 1070 * DirectX: v10 * Storage: 12GB Available space

Click on below button to start Superliminal Group Therapy Razor1911. It is a complete and complete game. Just download it and start playing it. We have provided the full setup link for the game directly.

