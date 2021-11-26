Google’s urgent warning to cloud accounts as cryptocurrency miners target users and hack within 22 seconds





GOOGLE issued an urgent warning to cloud accounts as cryptocurrency miners reportedly targeted users and hacked them within 22 seconds.

The details of the hack were highlighted in Google’s first threat horizon report published by the company’s cybersecurity action team.

3

Google’s emergency warning credit for cloud accounts for cryptocurrency miners to target users and hack within 22 seconds: AFP

3

According to Google, miners hacked a user’s account in 22 seconds Credit: Getty

Google’s cloud service is a remote storage system where tech giants store customer data and files offsite and advise on how to tackle them.

“The goal of the report is to provide actionable intelligence that enables organizations to optimally protect their cloud environments from evolving threats,” Google said in the report.

“In this and future threat intelligence reports, the Google Cyber ​​Security Action Team will provide early warning announcements about threat scope scanning, trend tracking, and new threats that require urgent action.”

According to reports, 86% of compromised Google Cloud instances are used to perform cryptocurrency mining, a commercial activity that consumes a lot of cloud resources, and in most cases cryptocurrency mining software is used after the account is created. He added that it was downloaded within 22 seconds. compromise.

In three-quarters of cloud hacks, Google said attackers exploited inadequate customer security or vulnerable third-party software.

Google’s recommendations for improving security for cloud customers include two-factor authentication.

Two-factor authentication is an additional layer of security in addition to common usernames and passwords.

Google also encourages users to sign up for the company’s more secure security programs.

Russian and North Korean hack attempts

Other threats identified in the report include North Korea disguised as a recruiter for Samsung, a Russian national hacker trying to obtain a user’s password by warning that it is the target of a government-backed attacker. Hackers, use of advanced encryption in ransomware attacks, and more.

According to Google, the Russian government-backed hacking group APT28 (also known as Fancy Bear) has attempted a large number of phishing attempts to target 12,000 Gmail accounts, tricking users into passing login information.

The attacker tried to seduce the account owner and pass the details via email such as: A government-backed attacker may be trying to trick you into getting your account password.

Google said it blocked all phishing emails with attacks focused on the UK, US and India, and that user details were not compromised.

Meanwhile, according to the company, a North Korean-backed hacking group disguised itself as a Samsung recruiter and sent fake employment opportunities to employees of a South Korean information security company.

The victim was then directed to a malicious link to malware stored on Google Drive, which is currently blocked.

3

In reporters, Google also identified other threats, including Russian and North Korean hackers Credit: Reuters

We pay for your story!

Do you have a story about the US Sun team?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.the-sun.com/tech/4146002/google-warning-cloud-accounts-cryptocurrency-miners-hack/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos