ADM, Temasek announces alternative protein JV





ADM, a nutrition and agricultural processing company, has announced a joint venture (JV) with Asia Sustainable Foods Platform, a wholly owned subsidiary of Singapore investment company Temasek.

The newly launched Asia Sustainable Foods Platform is designed to help Asian food technology companies increase production and accelerate the growth of regional alternative protein foods. We provide R & D advisory and pilot-scale manufacturing facilities to help the food technology business accelerate the commercialization of its products.

The platform will also support scale-ups across Asia, provide companies with a network of strategic connections, and provide manufacturing capabilities with market insights on commercial opportunities to invest directly in promising food technology start-ups. Offers.

Yeoh Keat Chuan, Deputy Head of Enterprise Development Group at Temasek, said: Current capabilities need to evolve to strengthen food security and strengthen supply chains.

Temasek has invested more than US $ 8 billion in the global farm-to-fork value chain since 2013 and will continue to increase its investment in this area. Singapore plays a key role in transforming the agricultural food sector. The Asia Sustainable Foods Platform aims to support, innovate, scale up, and commercialize local and regional businesses.

ADMJV on Microbial-Based Alternative Proteins

ADM has signed a 50:50 JV to provide technology development and precision fermentation to companies in Singapore and the wider Asia-Pacific region to meet the growing consumer demand for a wide variety of bio-based products, including alternative proteins. ..

ADM said JV will be a one-stop shop for both start-ups and matures seeking food-grade fermentation, downstream processing, lab services and consulting support. With the ability to assist customers from bench to pilot scale, we specialize in developing microbial-based proteins to create alternatives to proteins in meat and dairy products and other high-demand food and beverage solutions.

Juan Luciano, ADM Chair and CEO, said the company is proud to be able to provide precision fermentation expertise to companies across APAC.

ADM is a leader in microbial solutions, from recent investments in Acies Bio to collaboration with partners such as Natures Fynd, Air Protein, and now Temasek, an exciting and innovative way to drive growth and meet nutritional needs. I was looking for a new way to provide a solution. As the world’s population grows, Luciano said.

Joe Taets, President of ADMAPAC, said: We talked to innovators across Singapore and APAC, from start-ups to mature food providers. They say they are looking forward to a partner who can support food grade accuracy. Fermentation technology.

This first joint venture in Singapore will meet that demand and in doing so will further accelerate the development of APAC’s alternative protein industry.

The ADM JV is supported by the Singapore Economic Development Board.

The Asia Sustainable Foods Platform is managed by a core team of food technology experts led by the newly appointed CEO Mathys Boeren. Boeren has been working in the food and food ingredients industry for over 25 years.

For Boeren, the main differentiator of the platform is the end-to-end enabler, operator, and investor capabilities.

These features provide bespoke solutions and support for aspiring food technology companies at all stages of the growth cycle.

With our support to remove friction on recruitment, companies can not only speed up product development and pilot launches, but also accelerate commercial scale-up and market launch, Boeren said. ..

The other components of the platform are:

Food Tech Innovation Center (FTIC)

Platform and A * STARs Singapore Food Biotechnology Innovation Institute (SIFBI) will invest more than S $ 30 million in FTIC over the next three years to provide infrastructure and services tailored to promising food technology starters. I promised to do it.

FTIC is a one-stop shop that allows aspiring food technology start-ups to access food-grade pilot-scale facilities with extrusion and fermentation equipment, shared labs, test kitchens, coworking spaces, and deep A * STAR. Will be. R & D know-how.

Partnership with CREMER

The German Agricultural Foods Multinational CREMERS JV with platform enhances the production capacity of plant-based protein products. The key to this process is high moisture extrusion (HME). This is a new technology for producing textured proteins that are more like meat than other plant-based manufacturing technologies.

