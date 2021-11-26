Google Proposes New Browser Cookie Initiative-British Competition Regulator





Google’s name will appear outside the company’s office in London, England, on November 1, 2018. REUTERS / Toby Melville / File Photo

London, November 26 (Reuters)-UK competition regulators announced on Friday that they have secured an improved commitment from Google to Alphabet (GOOGL.O) regarding changes to browser user tracking cookies. Up to 6 years.

The Competitive Markets Authority (CMA) is investigating Google’s plans to reduce support for some cookies in Chrome because it is concerned that this move could hinder the competition for digital advertising.

Google proposed changing a plan called the “Privacy Sandbox” in June. This includes allowing the CMA to play a monitoring role.read more

Google said it would apply globally if the commitment was accepted.

CMA has made a new pledge to address some of the remaining concerns, including Google’s commitment to reducing access to IP addresses and clarifying internal restrictions on the data that can be used. Said that.

Andrea Coscelli, CMA Chief Executive Officer, said:

“If accepted, the commitments we get from Google will be legally binding, help us promote competition in the digital market, protect the ability of online publishers to raise money through advertising, and protect user privacy. increase.”

“It was decided to ensure that the privacy sandbox was developed in a way that works across the ecosystem,” Google said in a blog.

The CMA said it would discuss new commitments until December 17.

Report by Paul Sandle and Huw Jones. Edited by Guy Faulconbridge

Our Standard: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

