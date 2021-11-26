Google Drive Support | Customer Service





Google Drive is a free storage service based on the online cloud that gives users the opportunity to store media and files. Google Drive is one of many services provided by Google (Google Photos, Google Mail, etc.). Google Drive and OneDrive and Dropbox are one of the most commonly used online cloud storage platforms. The free version of Google Drive provides 15GB of storage space. If you need more storage space, you need to get a premium version of Google Drive.

Before we dive into how to use Google Drive, let’s take a closer look at all the features and explain some basic things you need to know. You need a Google account to select this service. You can use this account to access all of Google’s services, including Drive. , Gmail, Photos, YouTube, Play Store. Or you may run into many issues, such as Google Drive not working, you can’t create a Google Drive account, and so on.

Google Drive Desktop transfers all Google Drive files and folders from the cloud to your computer. This is a recommended alternative to Google Sync.

Install Google Drive Desktop

Windows Control Panel[プログラム]Go to (or Finder on Mac) and uninstall the Google Drive or Google Sync or Google Backup and Sync program installed on your computer. Restart your computer.

Open Chrome and go to Google Drive (shortcut: https: //drive.google.com). Click Drive Settings (gears). next,[デスクトップドライブを取得]Click.

Click the operating system download button. The download of the GoogleDriveSetup file is displayed. Click on it to start the installation.

Will you be asked if you want to install Google Drive Desktop? If necessary, uncheck the shortcut option.[インストール]Click.

When you’re done[閉じる]Click. Then you’ll see the Google Drive icon in the tray. Click on it to open it.

Once open, click the folder icon in the upper right corner of the window. You can change the settings by clicking the gear. You can view it by clicking on a file or folder.

Click the folder to go to the Google Drive folder.[マイドライブ]Click.

How to create a Google Drive account

To access all the features that Google Drive offers, you need an account to back up and save your files. Here’s how to create a Google Drive account:

The first time you use Google Drive after installing Google Drive settings, you will need to sign up.

You need to access accounts.google.com in your web browser.

There is a login option.If you already have an account, please log in

If you are on the other side, on the web page[アカウントの作成]Look for options.

To get a Google account, you need to enter all the details.

Therefore, you need to enter your desired name, date of birth, gender, and email ID.

Please read all terms of use and grant the required permissions.

If the email ID you’re looking for is already in use by someone else, try entering a combination of email ID and numbers until it says it’s available.

Once you’ve granted the necessary permissions to open your Google account,[アカウントの作成]Click.

Go to the Google Mail page.

Go to the upper right page displaying the Google app.

Click the Google Drive icon to access the Google Drive web page.

Organize deleted files in Google Drive

Files in Drive can be organized in the same way as on a PC. You can leave them all in one location (My Drive) or in another folder. To create a folder in the web client, you need to click the new button to select the folder, or right-click the drive folder to create a computer and create a new folder as you normally would in Windows. On mobile, tap the blue + button,[フォルダ]Choose.

If you want to move files to folders on the web, you can use the drag-and-drop method for web clients and drive folders.This works on mobile, but in my experience it’s next to the file[その他のアクション]Tap the icon (three vertical dots), select the move option, then select a new location for the file for faster speed.

How to share documents on Google Drive using links on folders

Go to Google Drive and select the file you want to share.

Left-click on the file to get the section options.

Click Share to get a link to the options you can share there.

Then go to the options to allow access, edit the file, add the file to the archive, and view the files in the file.

You can download the share link, copy and paste it to social media platforms such as Facebook Messenger, Whats app, Instagram and share the archive with your friends. Who will you be? If you need help, call the Google Drive support number.

Use Google Drive with third-party apps

It is connected to Google’s office productivity suite, which includes Google Docs, Spreadsheets, and Slides, which are equivalent to Microsoft Word, Excel, and PowerPoint.

Creating a document directly from Drive’s web interface or mobile app will take you to a dedicated Google Docs website. How exactly?Blue in the upper left corner of the website[新規]Click the button and then[Googleドキュメント],[Googleスプレッドシート],or[Googleスライド]Choose. On mobile, tap the blue + icon and choose one of the three options described in the previous sentence.

Creating a document directly from Drive’s web interface or mobile app will take you to a dedicated Google Docs website. How exactly?Blue in the upper left corner of the website[新規]Click the button and then[Googleドキュメント],[Googleスプレッドシート],or[Googleスライド]Choose. On mobile, tap the blue + icon and choose one of the three options described in the previous sentence.

Whichever you choose, you’ll always have access to all your documents created from your computer, mobile device, or your computer’s drive folder.

Google Drive is also integrated with many third-party applications. These include:

Doc Hub (Sign PDF),

Pixlr Express (photo editing),

Draw.io (figure) and many others.

A third-party app that runs on Google Drive is whats app that can store old messages. Even better news, WhatsApp has changed to allow messages to be stored in Google Drive without considering storage capacity.

You can view the complete list through the web interface.[新規]Click the button[その他],[その他のアプリケーションの接続]Select in the order of. If you find something you like[接続]Click the button to connect to the drive.

How to upload files to Google Drive?

You may have some important files that you may want to access the same from anywhere in the world. You can do the same by uploading the file to Google Drive. There are effective steps that users need to follow to upload files to Google Drive. You can get these steps by moving down the tutorial and following the steps described below. If the problem doesn’t occur, or if something goes wrong, we will provide step-by-step guidance for uploading such files to Google Drive.

Steps to upload files to Google Drive:

Step 1: The user can turn on the system. Once you turn it on, you can go to drive.google.com.

Step 2: Once the above link opens effectively, the user will go to the upper left corner of the screen and from there[新規]You can click.

Step 3: The user[ファイルのアップロード]or[フォルダーのアップロード]You can choose from the options and choose the file or folder you want to upload last to perform the task effectively.

Source: https: //sites.google.com/view/gooogle-drive-suport/home

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.laconiadailysun.com/google-drive-support-customer-service/image_4bb1b0c6-4e8b-11ec-868a-c30682a189a5.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos