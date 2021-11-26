CMA ensures increased commitment in Google’s privacy sandbox





We’ve been investigating Google’s proposals since the beginning of the year, fearing that without the involvement of the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), Google’s alternatives could be developed and implemented in ways that prevent competition in the digital advertising market. I did. This can result in more advertising spending on Google, ultimately damaging consumers who pay for it. It can also reduce the ability of online publishers, such as newspapers, to make money and continue to create valuable content in the future, reducing consumer choice.

CMA’s intervention and improved efforts are designed to help Google’s proposals improve privacy without compromising competition that damages users.

In June 2021, CMA discussed the first commitment Google offers. As a result, CMA has played an important oversight role in the design and development of privacy sandbox proposals. Google has announced that if CMA accepts these commitments, Google will apply them globally.

The CMA has agreed with CMA’s competitive concerns, but has heard from more than 40 third parties that have suggested that commitments need to be strengthened in many areas. This includes improving Google’s transparency and industry engagement, adding that certain features must not be removed before third-party cookies, and improving Google’s self-priority provisions for advertising products and services. Includes enhanced monitoring of Google’s compliance.

To address these points, Google is currently offering the following:

Make sure that the role of CMA and the ongoing CMA process are listed in Google’s key announcements.

Instruct staff not to charge customers who violate their commitment.

Regularly report to CMA on how Google considered third-party views.

Address concerns about Google removing features or information before the privacy sandbox is completely changed. This includes delaying the enforcement of draft privacy budgets and providing efforts to implement measures to reduce access to IP addresses.

Clarify the internal limits of the data that Google can use.

It provides greater certainty to third parties developing alternative technologies.

Improve reporting and compliance provisions, including appointing a CMA-approved monitoring trustee.When

We offer a longer period of 6 years from the date of the decision to accept Google’s modified commitment.

In CMA’s tentative view, Google’s revised offer addresses CMA’s competitive concerns, and CMA is currently discussing these changes.

Andrea Coscelli, CMA Chief Executive Officer, said:

Google’s efforts to protect user privacy have always made it clear that it cannot be achieved at the expense of intensifying competition.

Therefore, throughout this process, we have worked with the Information Commissioner’s Office, CMA’s international counterparts, and stakeholders throughout this sector to ensure results that are useful to everyone.

We welcome Google’s cooperation and thank all the stakeholders involved with us during the talks.

If approved, the commitments obtained from Google are legally binding, help promote competition in the digital market, protect the ability of online publishers to raise money through advertising, and protect user privacy. increase.

The CMA will discuss these new commitments until 5 pm on December 17, 2021.

If the commitment is accepted, this will lead to the end of the CMA investigation and will lead to the next stage of this monitoring work of the CMA.

For more information on all possible findings, see Chapter 10: CMA8 of the CMA Investigation Procedure for the 1998 Competition Law Case.

Notes to the editor

For more information, see the case page of the Google Privacy Sandbox Browser Change Survey.

This is further evidence of a collaborative partnership between the CMA and ICO, and a close relationship between competitive interests and data protection. In May 2021, the ICO and CMA issued a joint statement on the relationship between the purpose of competition and data protection. In a notice released today, CMA is data protection. On November 25, 2021, the ICO issued an opinion referring to the CMA investigation.

CMA has established Digital Market Units (DMUs) to oversee the new regulatory regimes of the most powerful digital companies, fostering competition and innovation in these markets and protecting consumers and businesses from unfair practices. To do. The government is currently analyzing the responses to the DMU’s authority consultations. The role of overseeing the implementation of commitments rests with the CMA during that period, but in the medium term, the establishment of a DMU may provide a framework for regulatory oversight and scrutiny.

As further explained in the notice issued by CMA today, CMA does not plan to publish any further notice to respond to consultations with commitment decisions or to tentatively accept changed commitments. , You can use or summarize the information contained in the answer. Anonymous in these documents.

On Monday, November 29, 2021 and Tuesday, November 30, 2021, the CMA will host a dedicated first two-day summit with the head of the G7 competition authorities to discuss cooperation between the digital markets.

