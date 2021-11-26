Five Biggest Retail Technology News Articles of the Week — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





3. Getir Acquires Rival Rapid Food Delivery Venture Weezy

Turkey’s rapid grocery venture, Getir, will acquire its UK-based rival Weezy. The financial terms of the transaction have not been disclosed.

Earlier this year, Weezy raised $ 20 million in Series A funding to expand its ultra-fast grocery delivery service across London and the United Kingdom.

Founded in 2015, Getir was launched in the UK in January and has been distributed to London, Birmingham, Manchester, Brighton, Cardiff, Liverpool and Bristol. By the end of 2021, we plan to operate in up to 15 UK cities.

4. Richemont selects Amazon Web Services as the preferred cloud provider

Compagnie Financire Richemont, owner of Cartier, Montblanc, IWC Schaffhausen and Van Cleef & Arpels, is migrating the entire enterprise IT infrastructure to Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Richemont plans to close its European data center and move additional data centers in Hong Kong and the US to AWS by the end of 2022.

As part of its digital transformation strategy, the company will move over 5,000 virtual machines and 120 SAP instances to AWS with the goal of modernizing infrastructure, strengthening security and driving automation across global operations. ..

Richemont will also increase the use of the AWS Marketplace for the discovery, procurement, entitlement, provisioning, and management of third-party software.

5. Announcement of Boots and Ocado Slam Mode Bitcoin Cashback

Boots and Ocado are away from mode press releases, which include a scheme to offer cashback to customers with Bitcoin.

Last week, UK-based FinTech Mode announced that it has partnered with more than 40 merchants, including Ocado, Homebase and Boots.

The initiative is now living with THG and LK Bennett.

However, a boots spokesman told RTIH: We are not involved in this plan. We have never been contacted directly by Mode and use our name in press releases and marketing materials without permission.

And an Ocado spokesperson said: We have not partnered directly with Mode and have not been involved in the announcement since November 18, 2021.

Homebase, on the other hand, did not respond to the request for comment.

Then wait for a response from the mode. We will update this article as soon as we receive a reply from our PR staff.

