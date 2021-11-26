Google makes a new promise about customer tracking





UK competition regulators said they have secured an improved commitment to customer tracking from Google’s parent company Alphabet.

In June, the Competition and Markets Authority began investigating whether Google’s plans to phase out third-party cookies from Chrome browsers could adversely affect the competition for digital advertising. Search engine owners are committed to increasing transparency and engagement with the CMA and are providing efforts to reduce data access.

Andrea Coscelli, CMA Chief Executive Officer, said: If approved, the commitments obtained from Google are legally binding, help promote competition in the digital market, protect the ability of online publishers to raise money through advertising, and protect user privacy. increase. “

Filter maker Escentra has begun a strategic review of its packaging division in expanding its plans to become a pure play component business, first outlined in October. The company also revealed that Chief Financial Officer Lily Liu will move to polymer specialist Synthomer next year to play the same role.

Sofa retailer ScS has warned that store footfalls and conversions have declined in recent weeks, reducing the cost consumers spend on high discretionary purchases. “This seems to be caused by changes in the behavior of consumers who shop early on Christmas compared to the previous year,” the company said. “Extended lead times for furniture and products currently experienced in the broad retail industry are also impacting current buying trends.” For 16 weeks until November 20, ScS will be in 2019. Reported a similar order, down 10.6% compared to, but up 0.9%.

Diageo has announced plans to buy back up to £ 550m in shares as part of a previously announced pledge to return up to £ 4.5bn to shareholders by June 2024. Guinness and Smirnoff makers have said they have instructed Goldman Sachs to buy shares. It will end from today to March 4, 2022.

Oxford-based aviation fuel developer Velocys raised £ 25 million overnight to fund a reference project and investment in manufacturing. The company quoted by Aim placed shares at 8p, a 8.6% discount on Thursday’s closing price.

Stuttgart prosecutors are evaluating allegations of fraud filed by two whistleblowers on Deutsche Bahn. The FT on Thursday reported that state-owned German railroad operators were repeatedly warned that cost inflation in the construction of a new railway station in Stuttgart was caused by obvious mismanagement and alleged corruption. The prosecutor told FT that they were unaware of the allegations and are currently considering them.

Stocks and oil prices fell overnight as global investor concerns increased over a new variant of Covid-19. The stock plunge was led by Hong Kong, with two variants confirmed late Thursday. The city’s benchmark, the Hansen Index, is up to 2.5% in fear that new stocks could slow the recovery of the global economy and further isolate the financial hub of Asia, one of the world’s toughest quarantine systems. It has fallen.

French fishermen closed three French ports on Friday to protest the failure to license some vessels after Britain’s departure from the EU, allowing cargo trucks to pass through the Channel Tunnel. I will prevent it. Gerard Lomiti, chairman of the French Fisheries Commission, described the action as a “warning shot.”

Effective nationalization of energy supplier valves indicates a “major policy failure,” writes Helen Thomas. “The mistake was that while limiting retail prices, it allowed growth-seeking companies to take a large amount of commodity price risk that was virtually blocked by the state.”

A research recall at the Finnish bank Nordea, a curious event at the data shop ADVFN quoted by Aim, and star spotting at Goldman Sachs are all featured in City Insider.

