CNBC CONVENE INFLUENTIAL TECH LEADERS IN CHINA FOR EAST TECH WEST 2021





Nansha | Singapore, November 25, 2021 CNBC, the world’s number one business and financial news network, today in Nansha, Guangzhou, China, in December of this year for East Tech West, an annual invitation-only technology retreat. Announced to return to.

Returning as a hybrid event, East Tech West 2021 promises a carefully selected guest list of the world’s most influential technology leaders, discussing a sustainable future and how to use technology to move forward in the post-covid world. increase.

This event announced a new agenda. This highlights the importance of helping companies navigate rapid technological advances while balancing digitalization during and after the Covid-19 pandemic. The new line of sessions and conversations will take advantage of opportunities for change, define what the technology sector needs to navigate the current difficult environment, and note the future development of healthcare. Focus on it.

East Tech West reports an impressive initial lineup of guest speakers, including: Ben Harbourg, Managing Partner of MSA Capital. Jidu Auto CEO, Yiping Xia; WeRide Co-founder and CEO, Tony Han and more. (See Appendix 1 for a list of speakers.)

Core themes discussed this year include a shared future: ESG investing, the recovery of Covid technology, and the Fourth Industrial Revolution. Participants can expect a lineup of exciting activities such as round table discussions, panel discussions, fireside chats, and case studies.

As always, we take safety at the event seriously and take steps to promote the health and well-being of participants and staff.

The 4th edition of East Tech West will return to Nansha, Guangzhou, China from December 1st to 2nd, 2021.

For more information on East Tech West, including signing up and sponsorship opportunities, please visit http://www.easttechwest.com/.

Join the #EastTechWest conversation and follow us on Twitter.

Media contacts:

Arabella Benson

CNBC [email protected], International Communication Manager

About CNBC:

CNBC International is a leading international business and financial news network. Its mission is to help influential and ambitious people make sensitive decisions to move forward.

With international headquarters in London, Singapore and Abu Dhabi, CNBC International provides consumers with 24-hour global business briefings.

CNBC.com provides users with video, real-time market analysis, web-only live video, and analytical financial tools, as well as global television channels available to more than 368 million households worldwide.

CNBC International’s award-winning content is also available on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn. CNBC International is a division of NBC Universal.

For more information, please visit www.cnbc.com.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2021/11/25/cnbc-convene-influential-tech-leaders-in-china-for-east-tech-west-2021.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos