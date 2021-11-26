Google: Half of the compromised cloud instances have weak or no passwords





Online criminals are deploying cryptocurrency miners within just 22 seconds of endangering a misconfigured cloud instance running on Google Cloud Platform (GCP).

Cryptocurrency mining is the main malicious activity performed by an attacker after exploiting a misconfigured instance hosted on GCP, accounting for 86% of all actions performed after a breach. I am.

Also, attackers often compromise instances, install cryptographic malware to free other CPU and GPU resources, make a profit, and then move very quickly.

Recommended by ZDNet

Best cloud storage service

Free and cheap personal and small business cloud storage services are everywhere. But which one is best for you? Let’s take a look at the top cloud storage options.

read more

“Analysis of the system used to perform fraudulent cryptocurrency mining with timeline information available was downloaded to the system within 22 seconds of the cryptocurrency mining software being compromised in 58% of the situations. We have revealed that, “Google said in its first cloud threat intelligence report.

See: 2021 Cloud Security: A Business Guide to Key Tools and Best Practices

Another notable trend is that attackers can quickly find and compromise instances directly connected to the Internet that are not secure. The shortest time a breach occurred was 30 minutes after these instances were deployed. In 40% of cases, the time to breach was less than 8 hours.

Similarly, security company Palo Alto Networks found that 80% of 320 Internet “honeypot” instances hosted in the cloud and designed to attract attackers were compromised within 24 hours. ..

As Google’s report emphasizes, crypto mining malware is a problem for GCP users who haven’t taken steps to protect their cloud instances.

“Data theft did not seem to be the purpose of these breaches, but the risks associated with cloud asset breaches remain as malicious individuals begin to perform multiple forms of abuse. The public cloud instance facing it was exposed to scans and brute force attacks. “Google Notes.

See: Dark Web Scammers are currently teaching courses on how to build a botnet

GCP instances connected directly to the Internet were important targets for attackers. A little less than half of the compromised instances were carried by an attacker who accessed the instance with no or weak password for the user account or API connection. This means that these instances can be easily scanned and brute force attacked.

“This suggests that the public IP address space is regularly scanned for vulnerable cloud instances. It doesn’t matter when the vulnerable cloud instance was detected, not whether it was detected.” Google says.

In addition, 26% of compromised instances were due to vulnerabilities in third-party software used by owners.

“Many successful attacks are due to poor hygiene and lack of implementation of basic controls,” said Bob Mechler, director of the CISO office at Google Cloud.

This report summarizes last year’s observations by the Google Threat Analysis Group (TAG), Google Cloud Security and Trust Center, and Google Cloud Threat Intelligence for Chronicle, Trust and Safety.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.zdnet.com/article/google-half-of-compromised-cloud-instances-have-weak-or-no-passwords/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos