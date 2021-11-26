Flow Chemistry Tech Hub in Hyderabad





Flow Chemistry’s Innovation and Technology Hub is founded in Hyderabad by a consortium of stakeholders from the pharmaceutical industry and the Government of Telangana.

It aims to ensure more incorporation of flow chemistry technology in pharmaceutical R & D and enhanced adoption of continuous synthesis for the manufacture of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). institution.

The hub, set up at the Dr. Reddys Institute of Life Sciences (DRILS), acts as an outstanding center and is funded and sponsored by the pharmaceutical companies Dr. Reddys Laboratories and Laurus Labs.

Research activities at CoE benefit from scientific guidance and support from world-renowned scientists such as Goverdhan Mehta, University of Hyderabad, Steven Ley at Cambridge University, Oliver Kappe at the University of Graz, and Shu Kobayashi at the University. receive. Tokyo.

Despite recognizing the benefits of adopting flow technology, domestic API manufacturers find it difficult to adopt flow technology and adapt to the ever-changing paradigm of continuous manufacturing. The hub will enable streamlined conversions of lab-scale flow-proven chemical processes into those that are ready for continuous manufacturing with the right flow chemistry tools and utilities. The ministerial office said.

The Telangana Government will promote strategic support and scale-up of the hub by encouraging stakeholders in the pharmaceutical industry to join the consortium. The hub, which is scheduled to go live by January 2022, will be a common facility for all pharmaceutical and life sciences companies, sources said. While Dr. Reddys Laboratories and Laurus Labs are founding members, more pharmaceutical companies will participate in this initiative.

Reddys Co-Chair and MDGV Prasad, Laurus Labs CEO Satyanarayana Chava, Hydrobad Pharma City CEO, Telangana Government Director (Life Sciences and Pharma) Shakthi Nagappan, and DRILS Director Srinivas Oruganti are Minister and Industry and IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan. ..

Called the Flow Chemistry Technology Hub (FCT Hub), Organty combines multiple capabilities from chemistry and engineering expertise to select the right reaction, allowing pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to prioritize products and processes. He said he would focus on helping out. In doing so, the goal is to find a viable solution to the challenges faced in converting existing processes to continuous manufacturing.

The hub will act as an enabler for the pharmaceutical industry to realize a paradigm shift towards incorporating the latest approaches to R & D, manufacturing, and the transition to more environmentally friendly and sustainable processes, Lao said. Stated.

