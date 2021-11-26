Ghana’s Tech in Ghana will host its 8th conference to commemorate the final day of Ghana’s Digital Innovation Week





Tech in Ghana (TIG) celebrates the achievements of the Ghana Digital Innovation Ecosystem on Friday, November 26, 2021 and provides a platform for building momentum for sharing at Ghana Digital Innovation Week (GDIW). We will hold the 8th meeting to commemorate the final day. A vision for its future development.

This is in line with the integration of national technology ecosystems for global knowledge sharing, meaningful networking and showcase innovation, launched in London and Accra in 2017.

According to the founders of Tech in Ghana, Akosua Annobil, Meta, Farmerline, MTN, Jetstream Africa, eCampus, KudiGo and iSpace Ghana will be participating in the 8th edition of Tech in Ghana.

She added that Ghana Digital Innovation Week is a collaboration between Ghana’s Vice Presidential Office, GIZ Ghana and Israel.

With more than 400 stakeholders from the ecosystem gathered at Madame Anoville over the last four years, this collaboration will share knowledge, promote meaningful networking and bring new trends, innovations and digital spaces in Ghana. A project that contributes to moving forward.

This year’s theme, Innovating for the Future: Technology, Entrepreneurship, Sustainability, includes conversations on topics such as the role of technology at AfCFTA and disconnected connections, as well as boost and Facebook training. We will hold skill development workshops such as sessions. She said it was hosted by the event’s sponsor, Meta.

She further explained that TIG will greatly help Ghanaian companies recover from the shock caused by the COVID-19 pandemic through the use of technology and other innovations.

Along with this, the Tech in Ghanas 2021 Edition will be effectively launched by the Ministry of Communications and the British High Commission of Accra on Thursday, November 25th, with a face-to-face event as part of the GDIW on Friday, November 26th.

Tech in Ghana was officially launched in February 2017 by the British Prime Minister’s Special Envoy for Trade in Ghana, Adam Afriyie.

Since then, the platform has been attended by more than 400 technical players, including policy makers, mobile network operators, banks, private companies, academia, development organizations and investors.

Akosua Annobil, founder of Tech in Ghana, is one of the most influential Black Asian Minority (BAME) leaders in 2018 in the UK tech sector, alongside senior leaders on Facebook, LinkedIn, IBM, Twitter and EY. Announced as a person.

