Video game-type technology aims to transform the way depression is monitored.





Scientists in London have developed a new video game-inspired AI technology to transform the way depression is diagnosed and monitored. A platform called Thymia is currently being tested by patients and clinicians with the goal of making depression and other mental health conditions as measurable as physical illnesses.

Inspired by neuroscientist Dr. Emilia Morinkiss and theoretical physicist Dr. Stefano Golia, Chimia removes subjectivity from the assessment of mental health. Instead of answering questions, patients use neuropsychology, linguistics, and machine learning to detect signs of depression and a video specially designed on a platform to monitor whether a patient is responding to treatment. Play the game.

It is currently being tried by thousands of patients, including UCL and King’s College London, to train AI algorithms and fine-tune the user experience.

Scientists behind this technology say that by allowing mental illness to be measured as objectively as physical health, clinicians can make faster and more accurate clinical decisions. I want it.

Thymia recently raised a $ 1.1 million investment to expand clinical trials and provide a platform for patients across the UK.

Chimia was created after Dr. Emilia Morinkis’s best friend developed depression. Traditional depression assessment methods failed to inform the clinician of the severity of her distress, eventually leading to suicide attempt. With this experience, Dr. Morinkis can leverage his understanding of linguistics, cognitive neuroscience, and psychology to complement and ultimately replace a highly subjective questionnaire-based approach to the diagnosis of depression. We have built a platform that can be used.

Thymia provides clinicians with faster and more accurate tools for assessing and monitoring major depression.

Dr. Emilia Morin Kiss and explainable multimodal AI expert Dr. Stefano Golia have created a smart video game-style activity for patients to interact. This tests some depressive clues. The game involves verbally explaining the animated scene and memorizing moving objects such as bees. While the user completes the game, Symia software anonymously analyzes the three major data streams.

Voice: Both how someone speaks and what they say (to pick up acoustic and linguistic depressive clues) Video: Subtle expressions and gaze (helps to track current mood) Reaction time, memory Behavioral measurements such as error rate, which helps detect the severity of depression.

The software helps identify data patterns that indicate depression and identify diagnoses more quickly and accurately. Shows whether the treatment (treatment or medication) is working over time.

The platform allows clinicians to continuously and remotely monitor patients at home for weeks between face-to-face appointments. This helps doctors and patients gain a deeper understanding of their condition over time.

Thymia ethically and comprehensively trains AI by collecting data from thousands of subjects with major depressive disorder and normative control groups. Eliminate race, gender, and age biases normally associated with AI models to make assessments as accurate and objective as possible.

Thymia has established collaborations and partnerships with several research institutes, including UCL and King’s College London to help extend the use of technology to other cognitive impairments. Scientists are already trying to apply this technique to symptoms such as Alzheimer’s disease, Lewy body dementias, Parkinson’s disease, anxiety, ADHD, and autism.

Dr. Emilia Molimpakis, CEO and co-founder of Thymia, said: Thymia was born when my best friend tried to take his life. Her friends and doctors overlooked the signs that she was terribly ill. In particular, the process of accessing appropriate treatment was based on outdated methodologies that were unsuitable for the complexity and nuances of illnesses such as depression.

Depression is a large and constantly growing social and economic problem. It is a major cause of disability and suicide, costing the UK economy billions of dollars each year with lost productivity. COVID-19 exacerbated this problem and unleashed the tsunami of mental illness due to lack of face-to-face promises, but also had severe social consequences such as social isolation, unemployment, bereavement and sadness. From January to March 2021, ONS found that 21% of adults in the United Kingdom reported depressive symptoms. This is twice the symptoms observed before the pandemic.

Nonetheless, GPs and psychiatrists use the same diagnostic questionnaires that have been around since the 1960s. Assessing how sad you feel on a 0 to 3 scale is not enough to capture the subtle nuances of early signs of depression or to track the complexity of an ongoing mental illness. No, but our clinicians haven’t been given a better choice. This means that too many cases are undiagnosed or misdiagnosed, and that too many patients wait for years to find a suitable treatment. We want to provide clinicians and patients themselves with better tools.

Thymia is bringing psychiatry to the 21st century with an AI-enabled platform for accurate and continuous patient monitoring. Its first objective psychiatric rating system combines multiple layers of abundant physiological data to assess depression and distinguish between similarly manifesting disorders. Our technology enables clinicians to evaluate and treat depression faster, while at the same time giving patients a better understanding of their condition. Over time, our goal was to become the gold standard for assessing all mental health disorders, demonstrating that mental illness is as realistic and objectively measurable as physical illness, thereby stigmatizing it. It helps to eradicate it.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.med-technews.com/news/ai-and-vr-in-healthcare/video-game-type-technology-aims-to-transform-ways-to-monitor-/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos