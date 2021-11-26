Sorry, Apple doesn’t allow trade-in of old AirPods





What can you do with your old AirPods?

I’m planning to buy Apple’s new AirPods 3, but want to save money? You may be looking at early Black Friday trading on Best Buy, Walmart, Target, etc. (The best earphone trading to date is here). But if you already own a pair of 2nd generation AirPods (or earlier) and want to upgrade, you may be wondering: Can you trade in your old set?

The answer is no. At least not at Apple. Apple accepts trade-in for the iPhone as far back as the iPhone 6S (carrier trade-in is some of the best features of the iPhone 13) and the Apple Watch, but it also allows trade-in for some eligible Android devices. Offers do not extend to any type of AirPods. In fact, the only option through Apple is to recycle old earphones.

Why doesn’t Apple get back the old AirPods?

One of the reasons you can’t trade in your old AirPods can be hygiene. By definition, earphones enter the human body. In this case, it is the ear canal where earwax (also known as earwax) accumulates and drains. It’s a natural process, but it has a tremendous annoyance, and Apple may not want to be responsible for the cleaning process or ear gunk crust removal and refurbishment. (Apple did not respond to the request for comment.)

Another reason Apple may not accept your used AirPods may come down to economics. As the new AirPods 3 starts at $ 179 (A $ 169, A $ 279), the financial overhead of cleaning and repairing old AirPods and then reselling them for a small price may not make sense for Apple’s revenue. No. Demand may be too low or the process may be too unrealistic.

Can I sell my used AirPods online elsewhere?

To save money on the latest 3rd generation AirPods, such as Decluttr and BuyBackWorld, we’ve found other places where you can sell your AirPods online. Alternatively, you can exchange your earphones for Best Buy or Amazon and receive your money with a gift card. Don’t expect to pay a lot, even if the item is in good condition.

For example, a well-behaved second-generation AirPods with all the charging components will earn $ 40 as a trade-in at Best Buy. It’s better than nothing, but it doesn’t even cover half the cost of a new set.

If you’re trying to offset the cost of buying an AirPods 3, another option is to use your Apple Card to pay in monthly installments. So you only have to pay $ 11 in advance and the rest of your balance in the future.

For more information, see How to customize your AirPods 3 case for free, tips for trying out new AirPods, and the best alternatives to AirPods. In addition, three things that make us think that AirPods 3 isn’t that great value after all.

