Google first blinks in 11 months of privacy confrontation with UK regulators | Business News





Watchdog in the UK market said Friday that it had secured an additional commitment from Google in an 11-month battle over the technology giant’s privacy program.

In January, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) began investigating Google’s plans to remove third-party tracking cookies from Chrome, the world’s most used desktop web browser.

The company is under pressure to remove cookies that track individuals when browsing the Internet to increase user privacy.

However, critics argue that the move could empower the company and suck up more advertising revenue-it could harm other businesses like newspapers.

By 2021, search engines are expected to receive 39.6% of all UK digital advertising spend.

After the probe was released in January, Google made many efforts and changes to its original plan.

Regulators then suggested that more than 40 parties could make these amendments during the consultation period to strengthen their commitment in the region.

Use Chrome Browser for a more accessible video player

2:32 The Supreme Court said the proceedings against Google alleging that it tracked the activity of iPhone users should not be allowed to continue.

According to CMA, these include Google’s increased transparency and industry engagement, the addition that certain features must not be removed before third-party cookies, and Google’s self-priority in advertising products and services. Includes improved regulations and enhanced Google compliance monitoring. ..

Google has agreed to these changes and has made many additional commitments.

This includes staff not allowing claims to customers that are inconsistent with the company’s official statement to regulators, and regularly reporting to CMA how Google considered third-party views. Includes a promise not to allow.

Andrea Coscelli, CMA Chief Executive Officer, said:

Image: In 2021, search engines are expected to receive 39.6% of all UK digital advertising spend

“That’s why we have worked with the Information Commissioner’s Office, CMA’s international counterparts, and stakeholders throughout this sector throughout this process to ensure results that are useful to everyone.”

We welcome Google’s cooperation and thank all the stakeholders involved with us during the talks.

If approved, the commitments obtained from Google are legally binding, help promote competition in the digital market, protect the ability of online publishers to raise money through advertising, and protect user privacy. increase.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/google-blinks-first-in-11-month-privacy-showdown-with-uk-regulator-12479198 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos