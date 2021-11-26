Apple suffers a second fine from Italian regulators in a week





AGCM announced that Apple and Google have each been fined 10 million (about $ 11.3 million) by Italian competition authorities for failing to properly obtain user consent before using the data for commercial purposes. Did. Neither has correctly notified the user when the data will be used in this way and has been accused of not being able to provide informed consent to the customer.

Google said in a statement that it did not agree with the ruling and would appeal. A spokeswoman said he strives to provide people with easy control to manage information and limit the use of personal data and to fully comply with consumer protection rules. Apple didn’t immediately respond to the request for comment.

Google will sue fines

This is the second time Apple has been fined by Italian regulators for restricting who was allowed to sell Apple and Beats products in the Amazons Italian store on Tuesday. The 2018 agreement between the two companies meant that only certain resellers would be allowed to sell their products on Amazon.it, which violated EU competition rules, regulators said. Along with the fine, both companies were told to end the limit.

Both Apple and Amazon have said they will sue Reuters for a fine on Tuesday. Apple said such an agreement has been signed to ensure that customers are buying genuine products. Amazon calls fines disproportionate and unfair, and trading with Apple benefits Italian customers who can find the latest Apple and Beats products in our stores, with better deals and faster shipments. He added that he is profiting from more than double the catalog.

It is unlikely that a penalty of 10 million will be registered on Apple’s or Google’s balance sheet. Apple recently reported revenue of $ 83.4 billion in the previous quarter, while Google generated $ 65.1 billion.

Updated, November 26, 7:30 am ET: Updated in a Google statement.

