The next update of Genshin Impact seems to include a new region





Genshin Impact may soon expand to new areas. The 2.3 update for the anime game was just released this week, but Dataminers are digging into the details of the next update for Genshin Impact, with frequent new regions called Encanomiya.

In Update 2.4’s “Quick Overview”, Genshin Intel shares on Twitter that Enkanomiya will be part of it. Project Celestia adds that this is a new region characterized by “alternate time cycles between evernights and whitenights that reveal different aspects of the environment and mechanisms.” Encanomiya reportedly has a total of nine sub-areas. It’s also based on Update 2.4 Beta, so it reminds fans that this is all subject to change.

Another trusted data miner called Ubatcha shares that switching between the two cycles is done manually, and if you want to switch between the two cycles at will, you can move to multiple locations around the map. “I haven’t seen any signs of a natural switch,” they add. “But it’s entirely possible that it’s trapped behind the quest.”

As always, keep in mind that Mihoyo hasn’t published a new region, so it may be pushed to a later update or changed completely.

But what we know is that we are likely to acquire two new characters, Shenhe and Yun Jin. Mihoyo visited Twitter to share the details of the pair. This usually means that you are destined to appear in the next update of the game. In this case, it will be Update 2.4.

There is also other data mining, with mention that Ningguang and Keqing are getting new skins and Ningguang and YunJin are getting hangout events. Again, these have not been confirmed, so set your expectations accordingly.

If you want to know what Genshin Impact event will occur after the current update, you can follow that link.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pcgamesn.com/genshin-impact/enkanomiya The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

