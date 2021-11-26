Black Friday Smart Speaker Deals 2021: Where to Find the Best Sales





If you want to have a voice assistant in every room of your home, or if you have a loved one just starting your smart home journey, Black Friday is the perfect time to snap your new Alexa, Google Assistant, or Siri. Effective speaker.

We found Black Friday deals on both Amazon Echo and Google Nest speakers and displays. There are also discounts on Apples HomePod Mini speakers.

The best smart speaker deals tend to sell out quickly, so be sure to hit them while the iron is hot.

Best Black Friday Smart Speakers Great Value Amazon Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Generation)

From: Before Amazon: $ 39.99 Current: $ 19.99 ($ ​​20 off)

Looking for the most affordable smart speaker on Black Friday? please. This isn’t the latest Echo Dot model (see also below), but the 3rd generation Echo Dot has almost all the features of the 4th generation version, including Bluetooth and an audio output jack. The important thing is Alexa herself. With hair for just under $ 20, the discounted 3rd generation dots are perfect for anyone who wants Alexa in every room. And when you get this alternative bundleRemove non-product link, Amazon will launch a Sengled-colored smart bulb for free.

Visit Amazon Echo Dot (3rd gen) on Amazon

Ben Paterson / IDG Amazon Echo Dot (4th generation)

From: Amazon was: $ 49.99 Now: $ 29.99 ($ ​​20 off)

The latest Echo Dot boasts a new spherical design and a slightly upgraded sound. However, functionally, it’s the same Echo Dot as the previous version, with onboard Alexa, top-notch smart home features, extensive communication skills, Bluetooth, and an audio output jack. Even if it’s on sale, you’ll pay a premium over the 3rd generation dots, but the more expensive 4th generation version is still quite expensive considering what you’ll get.

See Amazon Echo Dot (4th Generation) on Amazon

Ben Paterson / IDG Amazon Echo Dot (4th Generation) with Clock

From: Amazon was: $ 59.99 Now: $ 34.99 ($ ​​25 off)

Yes, this is about the same smart speaker as the latest Echo Dot, but you’ll be amazed at how useful the built-in watch display is. Also, if you ask Alexa for the weather forecast, it will switch to the temperature (pictured above). The Echo Dot with Clock also comes with the ability to tap and snooze to complete your alarm clock skills (now also available in the standard 4th generation Dot).

See Amazon Echo Dot (4th Generation) with Clock on Amazon

Michael Brown / IDG Amazon Echo (4th Generation)

From: Before Amazon: $ 99.99 Current: $ 59.99 ($ ​​40 off)

One of our favorite smart speakers, the 4th generation Echo, has a spherical design similar to the new Echo Dot, Dolby Audio (including Amazon Music’s lossless support), a built-in Zigbee smart hub, and people. It has the ability to detect when you’re in the room, perfect for triggering Alexa routines. Echo also supports Sidekick, Amazon’s new low-power neighborhood network for smart devices.

Watch Amazon Echo (4th Generation) on Amazon

AmazonAmazon Echo Show 8 (1st generation)

From: Before Amazon: $ 109.99 Current: $ 59.99 ($ ​​50 off)

The second generation Echo Show 8 doesn’t have a sharper 13-megapixel camera, but the original version is a smart display with an 8-inch screen, impressive audio quality, Zoom video chat support, and more. Streaming video options from Amazon Prime Video and Netflix to Hulu + Live TV and YouTube. Best of all, Black Friday is a whopping $ 50 off.

Watch Amazon Echo Show 8 (1st Generation) on Amazon

Ben Paterson / IDG Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd Generation)

From: Before Amazon: $ 84.99 As of: $ 44.99 ($ ​​40 off)

The updated Echo Show 5 comes with a 2MP camera that is twice the original resolution. The new proximity sensor allows the display to trigger the Alexa routine when people enter the room. There’s also a physical camera shutter for privacy, a 1.65 inch speaker for listening to Spotify or Amazon Music, and more streaming video options than shaking the stick (like the larger Echo Show 8). This is the first big discount I’ve seen in the new Show 5, so now is the time to get it.

Watch Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd Generation) on Amazon

Ben Paterson / IDGAppleHomePod mini

From: Staples: $ 99 Now: $ 89 ($ 10 off)

Discounts are rarely seen on Apple’s latest HomePod, so it’s worth the $ 10 discount on the Siri-enabled HomePod mini. Approximately the same size as Amazon’s 4th generation Echo Dot, the HomePod mini acts as a HomeKit home hub, boasting better audio quality than Amazon’s smallest smart speakers. Even better, it comes with an integrated thread border router so you can address the issue when a new smart home standard comes out next year.

See Apple HomePod mini at non-Product links for Staples Remove

Ben Paterson / IDGGoogleNest Mini

From: Best BuyWas: $ 49.99Now: $ 24.99 ($ ​​25 off)

Google’s tiny Nest Mini smart speakers are getting big discounts on Black Friday, so there’s never been a better time to stock up. The improved Nest Mini has better sound quality compared to the older Home Mini, along with a base mounting hole, an additional microphone, and a machine learning chip that speeds up the Google Assistant’s response. At this price, you may get two.

Visit Google Nest Mini with links other than Best Buy Remove products

Ben Paterson / IDGGoogleNest Audio

From: Best BuyWas: $ 99.99Now: $ 59.99 ($ ​​40 off)

Google Nest Audio is called the best-sounding smart speaker you can buy for $ 100, so with a $ 40 discount on Black Friday, Nest Audio is even better. Equipped with a 75mm midwoofer and a 19mm tweeter, Nest Audio offers a sensational sound for the price. You can also use the Google Assistant using the AI ​​chip on your device. If you have two Nest Audio speakers (why?), You can pair them for stereo sound.

See links other than Google Nest Audio at BestBuyRemove products

Ben Paterson / IDG Google Nest Hub (2nd Generation)

From: Best BuyWas: $ 99.99Now: $ 49.99 ($ ​​50 off)

Now that you can track your sleep with a radar-like Soli chip, the second-generation Nest Hub fits even better on your bedside table. With a 7-inch screen, slim design, stable audio quality, and an intuitive touch interface, the Nest Hub is one of the best smart displays we’ve ever tested, at half the price of Black Friday. rice field.

See Google Nest Hub (2nd Generation) at non-BestBuyRemove product links

Ben Paterson / IDG Google Nest Hub Max

From: Best BuyWas: $ 229.99Now: $ 179.99 ($ ​​50 off)

Thanks to the Google Assistant’s intelligent photo pairing and Ambient EQ, a feature that automatically adjusts screen color and brightness to match the ambient light, Google’s largest smart display is also an excellent digital photo frame. It works. Of course, there’s also the Assistant’s smart home feature and native support for Netflix, Disney +, YouTube, and other streaming video apps.

See links other than Google Nest Hub Max at BestBuyRemove products

Lenovo Lenovo Smart Clock Essential

From: Best BuyWas: $ 49.99Now: $ 29.99 ($ ​​20 off)

At first glance, Lenovo’s compact Smart Clock Essential looks like a typical alarm clock, with a monochrome digital display and a small display of the weather. However, Smart Clock Essential can also respond to Hey Google, asking you to set alarms and timers, read the latest headlines, and control your smart home device. Currently, Black Friday costs only $ 30, but the Lenovo Smart Clock Essential is now cheaper than many dam alarm clocks.

See non-product links for Lenovo Smart Clock Essential at BestBuyRemove

When is Black Friday?

Traditionally, Black Friday is the day after Thanksgiving, and 2021 means Friday, November 26th. However, retailers have been offering Black Friday transactions much faster in recent years. For example, you might see a spectacular deal on Thanksgiving Day. Also, in late October of this year, sales began early on Black Friday.

Black Friday smart speaker buying tips

With Amazon and Google releasing revised versions of top smart speakers and displays every few years, older generation Echo and Nest devices are often sold at significant discounts. These early generation versions are often very different from the newer versions. In other words, skipping the latest and greatest can save you a lot on Black Friday.

Smart speakers made by Amazon, Apple and Google seem to be readily available for now, but it’s no exaggeration to say that the big discounts on Black Friday will disappear shortly after Cyber ​​Monday. On the other hand, inventories of other companies, especially Sonos smart speakers, may be difficult to get discounts except for the Big 3, as they are in short supply due to the ongoing shortage of supply chains.

Which retailers sell Black Friday smart speakers?

From Amazon to Wal-Mart, all major online retailers and large stores have plenty of Black Friday smart speaker deals. Here’s where to start looking when your big day comes.

Note: You may incur a small fee if you click the link in the article to buy something. For more information, please read our affiliate link policy.

